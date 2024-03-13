Highlights Leicester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Maresca must balance team selection with Championship promotion race so tight.

He will pray his team can avoid any significant injuries.

Leicester City return to FA Cup action this weekend, hopeful of repeating their 2021 success in the competition against the side they beat in the final three years ago.

The Foxes travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to take on Chelsea, with the hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time since their maiden success in the competition under Brendan Rodgers.

Under the stewardship of the Italian, Enzo Maresca, the East Midlands side have produced some fine displays in their quest for the Championship crown, but have seen their lead cut to just three points heading into the final nine games of their season.

This weekend's cup fixture will be a welcome distraction from domestic action with Leicester having lost three of their last five league encounters, including a top of the table clash with Leeds United.

Leicester City injury latest

The Foxes were boosted by the news that top scorer Jamie Vardy was able to feature and score in their 2-2 draw against Hull City over the weekend, with the 37-year-old having not trained ahead of the trip to Humberside.

But concerns remain around Leicester's midfield options going into the game and the Championship run-in. Wilfried Ndidi's timely return to the side was a welcome boost for Maresca, but the Italian is still short of options in midfield.

It was confirmed by the Foxes manager that Ricardo Periera would not be available for selection until after the upcoming international break after sustaining a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Dennis Praet is also expected to return after the upcoming internationals, having pulled up with an injury in the 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers - Maresca revealed the midfielder would miss three or four weeks of action.

Leicester have used seven different players in their two attacking midfield roles this season, with Kasey McAteer also unavailable, with Maresca even joking that he would be willing to lace up his boots to help with the Foxes' recent injury troubles.

That has seen the emphasis placed on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, and Yunus Akgun to fill that gap, but Ndidi's return to action is a huge boost for the East Midlands side.

Enzo Maresca will have to find the right balance with his Chelsea team selection

Maresca will know more than most about the wellness of his players coming into this encounter, but will also be keeping a keen eye on their Premier League aspirations.

The Foxes' recent form has seen cracks slowly start to form in their once formidable side, albeit injuries playing their part, and the Italian will not want to lose any more of his key men ahead of the final nine games of the campaign.

Therefore, a fine balance needs to be struck with his team selection with the final games of the league season in mind. A semi-final tie in the FA Cup at Wembley is an attractive proposition for the Foxes both financially and for their fans to be able to return to the stadium where they saw their side lift that infamous trophy three years ago.

But it could come with a cost. Having already suffered injuries to a number of their key players throughout the season, losing another important player at this stage of the season could prove pivotal in the automatic promotion race to the Premier League.

Having previously highlighted their problems in midfield, losing a player like Dewsbury-Hall or Winks, even for one game, could be the difference between going up as champions, or having to fight for a place in the top flight through the play-offs.

Everyone associated with Leicester will be hoping to not only win the tie and look forward to another afternoon in the capital but also for their key men to remain unscathed to keep their dream of returning back to the Premier League at the first attempt alive.

Losing a key player to a significant injury in the FA Cup tie against Chelsea could be a massive blow to their promotion hopes and is a nightmare scenario that Maresca will be hoping he can avoid.