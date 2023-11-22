Highlights Former Leicester player Frank Sinclair urges the club to prioritise keeping squad together over selling Ndidi and Iheanacho in January.

Leicester's strong start in the Championship should take precedence over boosting finances through player sales.

Sinclair advises keeping the current squad for a better chance at promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester City should do all they can to keep Enzo Maresca's squad together in the January transfer window despite interest in out-of-contract duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, according to former Foxes player Frank Sinclair.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sinclair has urged his former club to prioritise their promotion push over boosting their finances through the sales of Ndidi and Iheanacho.

Leicester City in 2023/24

Having suffered a disappointing relegation from the Premier League last season, Leicester could barely have dreamt a better start to their Championship return.

Summer appointment Maresca has turned fortunes around completely at the King Power Stadium - introducing an expansive style of football not dissimilar from Manchester City, where the Italian used to work as a coach, and moving top of the table.

Defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough ahead of the international break have allowed second place Ipswich Town to cut the Foxes' lead at the top of the table but they're still eight points ahead of Leeds in third.

Leicester return to action against Watford on Saturday and Maresca's primary concern at the moment is helping his side get back to winning ways but the January window is fast approaching and is set to throw up some dilemmas.

Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho latest

Ndidi and Iheanacho, who have made a combined 33 Leicester appearances under the new boss in 2023/24, are both out of contract in the summer and attracting interest as a result.

Nottingham Forest were strongly linked with the midfielder in the summer while Spanish giants Barcelona have now been touted with an interest.

As for Iheanacho, reports in Italy, suggest that Inter Milan are one of the clubs eyeing him ahead of the January window while he's also said to be on Wolves' radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the East Midlands club are keen to tie both players down to a new contract.

Leicester City warned against January sales

Sinclair has suggested that even if they're unable to do so, his former club should not cash in on the duo and instead prioritise keeping their promotion-chasing squad together.

He explained: "I feel like he's got to do his best to keep that squad together regardless of what sort of finances they can get out of the sale of those two players.

"The main aim for them is getting back in the Premier League. Financially, it's more beneficial to keep the players that they've got and the rewards that you'll get for reaching the top flight at the first attempt are worth gambling for."

