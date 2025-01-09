Sunderland have perhaps closed in on their marquee January signing.

Talks regarding a potential move for Enzo Le Fee to Sunderland have been ongoing over the last few days, with the initial interest from the Black Cats being reported by the Northern Echo. That report claimed that Sunderland were interested, but were simply waiting to see what Roma wished to do with the midfielder in the January transfer window.

It was then revealed by Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, that Sunderland were closing in on a deal for Le Fee, having overtaken Real Betis in the race for his signature. However, they were to face fierce competition from French side, Lille, who were also said to be keen.

Now, it appears that things have advanced even further in favour of Sunderland, as Gazetta dello Sport have reported that the 24-year-old is set for a medical at some point today (9th Jan), ahead of a reunion with Sunderland boss, Regis Le Bris, who knows him very well from his time at Lorient.

The report from Gazetta dello Sport added that there will be a loan deal for the player, but Sunderland will have to pay €23 million, should they get promoted to the Premier League this season, to make the move permanent.

Enzo Le Fee would be a real statement signing

If Sunderland do manage to pull this deal off, it will be a real statement to the rest of the clubs in the Championship to highlight that they can attract such highly promising players from Europe.

As mentioned, Le Fee is very well-known to Regis Le Bris, which is likely the deciding factor on whether the Black Cats had a chance of signing him this winter. The French midfielder played under Le Bris at Lorient in France, the club he played for from the age of eight right up until the summer of 2023.

Following his time at Lorient, he earned a move to Rennes, but would only spend one season there before Italian giants, Roma came calling.

Le Fee has struggled for game time at Roma this season, but has still managed to make six Serie A appearances, and three in the Europa League.

His performances in Ligue 1 in his very early 20s highlighted his quality in the middle of the park, as he contributes to both the attacking and defensive play. On top of that, his experience in the Europa League will be golden if he signs at the Stadium of Light.

The fact that Sunderland have beaten the likes of Real Betis and Lille to Le Fee's signature, suggests that the club are in a great position.

Sunderland are strong contenders for promotion

As mentioned, if Sunderland earn promotion to the Premier League this season, they will have to pay €23 million to Roma to make the deal for Le Fee a permanent one if it all goes ahead.

That is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility as the Black Cats have enjoyed a fantastic first half to the season. Regis Le Bris arrived as manager in the summer, and has since given the club a real sense of hope, once again, that they can return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the Championship on an impressive 50 points from 26 games, having picked up 14 wins in that spell.

Sunderland's last five Championship results Opposition Result Sheffield United (H) 2-1 W Portsmouth (H) 1-0 W Stoke City (A) 1-0 L Blackburn Rovers (A) 2-2 D Norwich City (H) 2-1 W

They are just two points below the automatic promotion places, and face Burnley in their next league game for a chance to go second in the table.

Sunderland's squad is full of young talent, but the concern is that they are due to lose some of their biggest stars in midfield, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg becoming wanted men. The signing of Le Fee would certainly alleviate some of that pressure.