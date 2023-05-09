Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has outlined an enticing potential play-off scenario following Monday’s Championship results.

Sunderland face Luton Town in one semi-final, while Middlesbrough meet Coventry City in the other after the final round of games confirmed the top six spots.

That means there could be a fixture between rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Wembley at the end of this month to determine the third team to gain Premier League promotion for next season.

Who will win the Championship play-offs?

The play-off final will also coincide with the final round of Premier League fixtures on the weekend of 28 and 29 May.

During that weekend, Newcastle United fans will be travelling to London as the Magpies face Chelsea, with a top four place potentially still on the line when they visit Stamford Bridge.

Victory over Preston North End sealed a top six finish for the Black Cats on Monday, with the help of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn came from 3-1 down to secure a 4-3 win over Millwall, causing the Lions to drop the necessary points to allow Sunderland to leapfrog Gary Rowett’s side in the table.

Potential back-to-back promotions are now on the cards for Sunderland, who secured a Championship place last summer with a win at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers under Alex Neil.

Meanwhile, Boro earned their place in the top six with multiple games to spare.

Michael Carrick’s side were one of the in-form teams in the second half of the campaign, climbing from 21st to fourth under their new manager.

But Luton Town and Coventry City can still spoil any potential rivalry in the final, with the pair having also qualified for the play-offs.

The Hatters face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to kick-off the promotion shootout, while Middlesbrough host the Sky Blues on Sunday in the first legs of the two-match knock-out.

Who will meet in the play-off final?

Sunderland and Luton are the most in-form sides going into the play-offs having gone nine and 14 games unbeaten respectively to end their campaigns.

But Boro and Coventry are both quality sides, and it will be difficult to separate them in deciding a favourite.

The play-offs have offered up an exciting quartet with all four looking to end relatively long spells outside the top flight.

Only Luton have never competed in the Premier League, with their last campaign in the first division coming in 1991/92.