‘Enough said’, ‘What does he have to do?’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s key decision against Blackpool

Sunderland are hoping to end a six-match winless run as they welcome Blackpool to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats’ hopes of securing an automatic promotion spot are all-but over, however they can wrap up a spot in the play-offs with victory over Neil Critchley’s side.

Lee Johnson’s side are in desperate need of a victory and with that in mind he’s named a strong side to take on the Seasiders.

With that in mind Johnson made just one change from Saturday’s draw with Accrington Stanley.

Grant Leadbitter returns to the starting line-up for this one and replaces Carl Winchester who drops to the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal, while Max Power, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume will presumably start at the back.

Leadbitter and Josh Scowen will start in the middle of the park, with Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch on the flanks.

Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke will start in attack, with the likes of Callum McFadzean, Jordan Jones, Chris Maguire and Jack Diamond on the bench.

As you’d expect, Johnson’s team selection has sparked quite a reaction from supporters on social media, with many questioning the decision to keep Jones on the bench for a crucial clash.

Here’s what some have had to say.

Scowen over Winchester…. why? — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) April 27, 2021

Bet Jones is buzzing to get that contract signed 🙄 — Ewannn (@SafcEwan) April 27, 2021

Jones offers more from the start than Gooch enough said — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) April 27, 2021

Dimond class when he came on. Should be starting other than that good team. — Ethan Oneil (@EthanOsafc) April 27, 2021

Jones is must start — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) April 27, 2021

How's Jones on the bench — Mando🇨🇵🇨🇭 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) April 27, 2021

What does Diamond and Jones have to do, to get a start? Diamond in particular changed the game when he came on last match. Another draw or defeat tonight. — Scott (@SDBFitness) April 27, 2021

Why no Jones again?? — Steven Cook (@Scookie555) April 27, 2021