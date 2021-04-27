Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackpool

‘Enough said’, ‘What does he have to do?’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s key decision against Blackpool

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland are hoping to end a six-match winless run as they welcome Blackpool to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats’ hopes of securing an automatic promotion spot are all-but over, however they can wrap up a spot in the play-offs with victory over Neil Critchley’s side.

Lee Johnson’s side are in desperate need of a victory and with that in mind he’s named a strong side to take on the Seasiders.

With that in mind Johnson made just one change from Saturday’s draw with Accrington Stanley.

Grant Leadbitter returns to the starting line-up for this one and replaces Carl Winchester who drops to the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal, while Max Power, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume will presumably start at the back.

Leadbitter and Josh Scowen will start in the middle of the park, with Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch on the flanks.

Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke will start in attack, with the likes of Callum McFadzean, Jordan Jones, Chris Maguire and Jack Diamond on the bench.

As you’d expect, Johnson’s team selection has sparked quite a reaction from supporters on social media, with many questioning the decision to keep Jones on the bench for a crucial clash.

Here’s what some have had to say.


North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

