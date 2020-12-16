‘Enough is enough’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to latest setback amid off-field uncertainty

Sunderland endured another hugely frustrating evening on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats welcomed AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium Of Light in what they thought was going to be a typical League One clash, but unfortunately matters off the pitch had a significant impact on how the game unfolded.

The Wearsiders were hit by a COVID-19 scare as eight senior players were ruled out of the clash after testing positive before the game, leading to questions about whether the match should go ahead.

Subsequently it did go ahead, but supporters may have hoped that it was postponed.

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw by the Dons as they failed to capitalise on an opportunity to close the gap on the third tier’s play-off spots.

Dropping points has become something of a habit at home, and that was made perfectly clear by fans who took to social media after the game.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

A backwards performance and another step-back. Never change Sunderland — 🔴⚪ (@Camer0nJohnson) December 15, 2020

How hard can it be to hit the ball forward in stoppage time — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) December 15, 2020

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. If no one can see this is going the EXACT same way as Parkinson we are doomed. #JohnsonOut — Sam (@samquinnn) December 15, 2020

Shocking performance. Plenty of possession, but lacking ideas and creativity. Fortunate not to lose in the end. Dobson & Leadbitter will never work as a MF partnership, just as much as Grigg and O'Brien will never work. Have to take the point given the circumstances! — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) December 15, 2020

Why have we passed it round our half for the whole of added time are we playing for a point? This side is desperate for some pace — Ethan (@ethano_t) December 15, 2020

Can't go on dropping points at home that another stupid penalty that has, cost us — Alf Bibby (@alfbibby) December 15, 2020

The big festive Sunderland quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 1 2 3

Typical Sunderland – 1 step forward, 2 steps back – everything that was good about Saturday was very badly missing tonight. Does anybody kill momentum quicker than we do? — Steven Cook (@Scookie555) December 15, 2020

Normality resumed. Even the few unavailable from the squad should have been able to beat that team. — gary coverdale (@garycoverdale1) December 15, 2020