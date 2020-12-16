Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Enough is enough’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to latest setback amid off-field uncertainty

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland endured another hugely frustrating evening on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats welcomed AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium Of Light in what they thought was going to be a typical League One clash, but unfortunately matters off the pitch had a significant impact on how the game unfolded.

The Wearsiders were hit by a COVID-19 scare as eight senior players were ruled out of the clash after testing positive before the game, leading to questions about whether the match should go ahead.

Subsequently it did go ahead, but supporters may have hoped that it was postponed.

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw by the Dons as they failed to capitalise on an opportunity to close the gap on the third tier’s play-off spots.

Dropping points has become something of a habit at home, and that was made perfectly clear by fans who took to social media after the game.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

The big festive Sunderland quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20

How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Enough is enough’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to latest setback amid off-field uncertainty

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: