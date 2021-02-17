‘Enough is enough’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans fume at key figure after stalemate with Northampton Town

Ipswich Town dropped important points in the battle for promotion into the Championship on Tuesday night, as they were held to goalless draw against relegation-threatened Northampton Town.

Neither side was able to find the breakthrough at Portman Road, with Ipswich’s Flynn Downes being sent-off late into the game for a second bookable offence.

The stalemate on Tuesday means that Ipswich are now sat 11th in the League One table after 26 matches in this year’s campaign, and the pressure seems to be firmly on manager Paul Lambert.

Lambert has been in charge of the Tractor Boys since October 2018, but they’re currently sat four points adrift of the play-off positions as they head into their match against Oxford United this weekend.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations at Lambert after the draw with Northampton, with many calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Worst performance I’ve ever seen and sad to see how far we have fallen. Clueless manager and Evans overseen this from the beginning. Something has to change — James Wheaton (@James_Wheaton) February 16, 2021

Lambert, do the right thing 👣👣👣👣 — Lee Woods (@BINsBirder) February 16, 2021

We are a joke. We deserve to be where we are. We have good players, but an inept manager who’s lost the players, treats the media with contempt. Sooner we are rid of Lambert the better. #LambertOut #ITFc — Gary Riches (@Buddy_beadle86) February 16, 2021

Think we all agreed we’d rather you just don’t bother tweeting till Lambert’s gone. Enough is enough. #itfc — Jamie Pinner (@JamiePinner) February 16, 2021

Get lambert out of the club the football is dreadful I’ve had enough of it #LambertOut — alex (@alex66228884) February 16, 2021

Time for a change. — Catflap 🇪🇺 (@stevegodby) February 16, 2021

He has to go tonight. Lambert is beyond awful. Lost the players lost the fans needs to lose his job. — Rory Beer (@fa6904a39ed2489) February 16, 2021

Taxi for Lambert… — Kevin (@kevin_wrycraft) February 16, 2021

Awful, shocking, desperate performance against one of the relegation candidates. Surely enough is enough. — Tina.Tricker💙 (@TinaTricker) February 16, 2021