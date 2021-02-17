Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Enough is enough’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans fume at key figure after stalemate with Northampton Town

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town dropped important points in the battle for promotion into the Championship on Tuesday night, as they were held to goalless draw against relegation-threatened Northampton Town. 

Neither side was able to find the breakthrough at Portman Road, with Ipswich’s Flynn Downes being sent-off late into the game for a second bookable offence.

The stalemate on Tuesday means that Ipswich are now sat 11th in the League One table after 26 matches in this year’s campaign, and the pressure seems to be firmly on manager Paul Lambert.

Lambert has been in charge of the Tractor Boys since October 2018, but they’re currently sat four points adrift of the play-off positions as they head into their match against Oxford United this weekend.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations at Lambert after the draw with Northampton, with many calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


