‘Enough is enough’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure after Norwich defeat

9 mins ago

Cardiff’s miserable run of form continued following defeat against Championship leaders Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Including their FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest, Neil Harris’ side have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions – with the pressure seriously mounting on the Bluebirds’ boss.

Some poor early Cardiff defending allowed captain Grant Hanley to head the Canaries in front inside the opening three minutes, before Todd Cantwell turned home a loose ball after Jordan Hugill’s strike had been excellently saved by Alex Smithies midway through the opening period.

Joe Ralls’ second-half strike offered brief hope for the South Wales outfit, but Marlon Pack saw red moments later to compound another miserable afternoon for the hosts.

The defeat leaves them 15th in the Championship standings, which is closer to the relegation-zone than the play-off places.

Cardiff fans have been reacting on Twitter to the result, and are once more calling for Harris to be sacked.

Below are some of their best responses:


