‘Enough is enough’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure after Norwich defeat

Cardiff’s miserable run of form continued following defeat against Championship leaders Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Including their FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest, Neil Harris’ side have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions – with the pressure seriously mounting on the Bluebirds’ boss.

Some poor early Cardiff defending allowed captain Grant Hanley to head the Canaries in front inside the opening three minutes, before Todd Cantwell turned home a loose ball after Jordan Hugill’s strike had been excellently saved by Alex Smithies midway through the opening period.

Joe Ralls’ second-half strike offered brief hope for the South Wales outfit, but Marlon Pack saw red moments later to compound another miserable afternoon for the hosts.

Quiz: The top 16 Cardiff City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Fabio? Middlesbrough Millwall Derby Stoke

The defeat leaves them 15th in the Championship standings, which is closer to the relegation-zone than the play-off places.

Cardiff fans have been reacting on Twitter to the result, and are once more calling for Harris to be sacked.

Below are some of their best responses:

Harris your going to come out and curse your players and give us an honest review but these players keep giving 50% performances! — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) January 16, 2021

HARRIS OUT!!!!!! enough is enough — aron (@Aron_ccfc) January 16, 2021

Harris get out of our club — Terry (@CCFC1969) January 16, 2021

Why are people banging the Harris Out drum. We've just spent 1 million quid on a striker. They're not gunna sack him 3 hours later. — CCFCFan (@CCFCFan1927) January 16, 2021

Joke of a club Harris out https://t.co/JllpFRB6Yq — CARDIFF CITY 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc__17) January 16, 2021

This red also gives Harris another excuse to why we lost, won’t be surprised if we still have the clown by the end of next week 🤡 — CCFC Related (@CCFCRelated) January 16, 2021

If Harris goes then you have to get rid of half this team aswell, too many of them are past it or just simply not good enough — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SeymourCCFC) January 16, 2021

It’s simple as this if we can’t get the ball to the striker (Glatzel) we can’t shoot and if we can’t shoot we can’t score. Awful defending in the first half. No creativity in midfield The managers tactics are terrible NEIL HARRIS pic.twitter.com/KdJvXFDqg3 — Glatxel (@CCFC_Glatxel) January 16, 2021

I’d be happy with anyone replacing Harris mate, haven’t ever hated a city manager more — CCFC Related (@CCFCRelated) January 16, 2021

neill harris surely got to go now at this rate , absolutely shocking — millie power🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍋 (@MillieCcfc) January 16, 2021