‘Enough is enough’, ‘It’s embarrassing’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are furious with key figure after Fulham thrashing

Blackburn Rovers fell to a 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham this evening on an embarrassing night for the club.

Tony Mowbray’s men always knew it was going to be tough against the in-form Cottagers and they were two down inside 20 minutes. When Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off on the half hour mark, it looked as though it would be a long night for the hosts.

However, few could’ve imagined it would’ve been as bad as it was, with Marco Silva’s men going on to score five more to make it a record-breaking home defeat for Rovers.

As you would expect, the fans were livid at the way the team fell apart, with the responsibility for the defeat on Mowbray.

The team have had a mixed season so far, but for some of the support, this was the final straw. Here we look at the reaction on Twitter to the loss…

Mowbray has to go 😀 — Jord Ains (@Jordan_Ainss9) November 3, 2021

Mowbray just leave it’s embarrassing — sonny (@Sonny45003593) November 3, 2021

Please enough is enough hes gotta go — Michael McAuliffe (@Michael19663111) November 3, 2021

Do yourself a favour TM! — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) November 3, 2021

MOWBRAY — RESIGN No Excuses. I want a club statement first thing tomorrow morning. Enough is enough. — Thomas Evans ♿ (@ThomasEvansAdur) November 3, 2021

That’s a hard one to take whatever way ya look at it. Wasn’t expecting much with the difference in squads red card obvs played a part but should never collapse like that a lot of soul searching from the players a win on Saturday wiped that away — Christopher Toman (@tootsio11) November 3, 2021

Mowbray out have some self respect — Blueblood (@BlueRover83) November 3, 2021