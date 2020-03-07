‘Enough is enough’, ‘Announce Warnock’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to comments from key figure

Ipswich Town’s dismal run continued as they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Coventry City at Portman Road this afternoon.

The result means Paul Lambert’s men have now lost four consecutive games and they have lost considerable ground in the race for promotion, with the Tractor Boys seven points away from the play-off places.

As well as that, they have played more games than most of their rivals, so a top six finish does look highly unlikely as we approach the final months of the campaign.

Clearly, that’s not good enough for the Suffolk side and it’s fair to say that Lambert’s comments after the game did not go down well.

The Scotsman refused to criticise his players, instead stating that he was ‘proud’ of how they played against the Sky Blues.

That’s not an assessment the majority agreed with and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the latest defeat…

Supporters who give the players and management a standing ovation just because they played a little better despite not scoring or creating anything are a large part of the problem. It does nothing but confirm to Lambert and the players that mediocrity is accepted, wake up. — Stuart Spall (@spally76) March 7, 2020

Announce Warnock — Brett Ward (@Brett_ward) March 7, 2020

Bore off — AndyQ (@AndyQ20) March 7, 2020

Enough is enough man. — Richard Proctor (@RichardProctor3) March 7, 2020

Was it to resign? Just sack the mug — Paul Milner (@swadlad) March 7, 2020

Club is a complete shower from top to bottom. Pr Paul could you really not ask for more from your players today? How about scoring a goal, or even god forbid winning? — Harry Marcham (@HarryMarcham) March 7, 2020

Leave — Ollie Crowe (@OllieCrowe6) March 7, 2020