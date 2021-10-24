‘Enough is enough’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – These Barnsley fans rip into one man following Sheffield United defeat

The misery at Barnsley is seemingly never-ending after suffering a derby day defeat at the hands of Sheffield United this afternoon.

The Tykes have not won a match of football for over two months when they defeated Coventry City at Oakwell in August – that looks a good result on paper now as it has been miserable ever since.

Having not won in 11 Championship outings and losing five on the bounce, it seemed as though they needed a miracle against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side who despite losing to Millwall in midweek were the far stronger side on paper.

It was goalless at half-time but the floodgates opened in the second half as a Lys Mousset brace and Ben Osborn strike put the Blades 3-0 to the good with less than 20 minutes of the game left.

At that point there were chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ coming from the home crowd directed towards manager Markus Schopp, who is struggling to get results on the board after his summer arrival from TSV Hartberg.

There was a spirited fightback after goals from Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka but it was too little, too late in the end as Barnsley were subjected to a sixth consecutive loss.

Despite some poor performances on the pitch naturally it is Schopp who is getting the brunt of the blame – let’s see what fans are saying on social media.

Manager needs to go. Another loss. Bit of fight at the end. But show's how bad Schopp is. Having hungry strikers on bench and Strikers without confidence on pitch. — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) October 24, 2021

He's Got to go today to save our season. Schopp out — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) October 24, 2021

Time to go Markus. — JL Shell (@JodyShelley86) October 24, 2021

Next tweet should be a club statement — Paul Rowell (@LagerTyke) October 24, 2021

He has got to go !! Don’t let those 2 goals paper over the cracks !!!!! It’s absolutely embarrassing — Matt (@mingmong1976) October 24, 2021

With only one win it clearly shows that Schopp should leave.

I just hope the fans do the right thing and act with their feet and stay away from Oakwell untill the owners start listening. — David Miles Judd (@DavidMilesJudd1) October 24, 2021

Enough is enough. — PhilMcTyke (@PhilMCTyke) October 24, 2021

Bye Markus — Matt Moore (@matt_moore10) October 24, 2021

Get him gone — Ben Robinson (@BenRobinson45) October 24, 2021

Sack him, please I beg you — Pickle (@SanitationRay) October 24, 2021