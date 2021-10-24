Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Enough is enough’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – These Barnsley fans rip into one man following Sheffield United defeat

Published

14 mins ago

on

The misery at Barnsley is seemingly never-ending after suffering a derby day defeat at the hands of Sheffield United this afternoon.

The Tykes have not won a match of football for over two months when they defeated Coventry City at Oakwell in August – that looks a good result on paper now as it has been miserable ever since.

Having not won in 11 Championship outings and losing five on the bounce, it seemed as though they needed a miracle against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side who despite losing to Millwall in midweek were the far stronger side on paper.

It was goalless at half-time but the floodgates opened in the second half as a Lys Mousset brace and Ben Osborn strike put the Blades 3-0 to the good with less than 20 minutes of the game left.

At that point there were chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ coming from the home crowd directed towards manager Markus Schopp, who is struggling to get results on the board after his summer arrival from TSV Hartberg.

There was a spirited fightback after goals from Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka but it was too little, too late in the end as Barnsley were subjected to a sixth consecutive loss.

Despite some poor performances on the pitch naturally it is Schopp who is getting the brunt of the blame – let’s see what fans are saying on social media.


