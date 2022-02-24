“Enormously surprised” – Bradford City make shock managerial appointment: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bradford City announced Mark Hughes as their latest manager on Thursday morning.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Southampton manager has been out of football for three years.

But following the departure of Derek Adams earlier this week, Hughes has returned to management with the League Two side.

Here, we ask our FLW writers for their thoughts on this appointment…

Marcus Ally

Enormously surprised, yes.

Hughes managed in the Premier League for almost 15 years, most recently with Southampton in 2018, so just from a financial standpoint it was a shock to see him take the pay cut required to become a manager in League Two.

It has to be classed as an ambitious appointment due to where Hughes could have probably got a job, in the Championship as a bare minimum, but I have my reservations about how he will fit into life in League Two.

Hughes is a massive name for the fourth tier, but it remains to be seen how well he knows the level and why he has been out of work for the best part of four years.

This could either go very well or very badly, sadly I worry it will be the latter, Richie Wellens or Luke Garrard would have been the preferred options if I was making the decisions.

Billy Mulley

It is certainly an eye-catching appointment.

It is a real shame to see that Derek Adams was unable to get the very best out of a competitive squad at Bradford.

Given the high-profile nature of this signing, and the evident finances involved in agreeing a deal with someone like Hughes, there will be a lot of pressure on Bradford to succeed next year.

There is no doubting that Hughes is a competent manager who could certainly thrive at L2 level, with his wealth of experience in the hot set in the Premier League.

Bradford is a giant club in League 2, with this season’s fall to mediocrity not good enough by the high standards at the Yorkshire club.

Adam Jones

It’s one of those appointments you have to have a second glance at because I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this news.

That is one hell of a coup for the Bantams amid such a disappointing season – and having someone as experienced and with the pedigree of Mark Hughes can only be a good thing for them not just this term – but also in the long-term future.

He may be unpopular in some quarters – but his CV cannot be questioned – especially when taking on a club currently plying its trade down in League Two.

However, the spotlight won’t be as much on Hughes as there would be if he took on a team in a higher division. And with that weight off this back, don’t be surprised if he thrives at Valley Parade.

He certainly has the experience to be a success there – and is certainly a better appointment than fellow candidate Jonathan Woodgate would have been at this stage.