“Enormous potential” – Everton mulling over move for Man City player attracting EFL interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are the latest club to be linked with a move to Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, as per the Irish Independent.

According to their report, Everton have watched the 20-year-old’s progress closely on loan in League One with Portsmouth this campaign and are eyeing up a summer move for the shot-stopper.

Last week it was claimed that Everton are willing to listen to offers for current number one Jordan Pickford this summer, regardless of whether or not they are relegated from the Premier League.

It has also emerged recently that Bazunu is once again seeking regular game time next season after a successful loan spell in 21/22.

Sheffield United and Bournemouth are EFL clubs that have been credited with an interest in the Irish international.

Considering the above, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Bazunu being linked to the Toffees.

Billy Mulley

Gavin Bazunu has an exciting future ahead of him, that is for sure, with the 20-year-old enjoying an incredible campaign for club and country.

In League One he proved to be one of, if not the best shot-stopper in the division, possessing the reflexes and intuition of a goalkeeper who can thrive at the very top of the game.

He has also displayed excellent ability on the ball, showing a real sense of composure when teams look to press high, with his range of passing being key to starting attacks for Pompey.

Accumulating lots of experience in the Football League, and on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland, it is no surprise to see so much interest in the Manchester City man.

It would be an intelligent move for Everton to make too, because whilst they have Jordan Pickford firmly as their number one, Bazunu could learn lots from the England international.

On the chance that Pickford might depart, Premier League football may be a year too early for him but he has spent this season defying expectations.

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure Gavin Bazunu is ready for Premier League football just yet but as a long-term succession plan for Jordan Pickford, this is a great bit of business.

Bazunu has been brilliant on loan with Portsmouth in League One and though he still clearly has a lot to learn, there’s no doubting his talent or what a big future he has ahead of him.

More loans or a permanent move to an EFL club should come next, rather than having him sitting on the bench in the Premier League, but I can see him becoming Everton’s number one in a few years’ time.

Pickford is unlikely to stick around for forever and Bazunu could be an ideal player to take up the gloves after he’s gone.

Patience is needed but this is a smart move, which is not something we’ve associated with Everton in recent years.

Alfie Burns

Firstly, it’s probably important to say that Bazunu looks a top goalkeeper and, in time, you’ve got to imagine that he will be knocking on the Premier League’s door.

Personally I feel like a move into the Championship would be the logical next step for the 20-year-old, rather than to an Everton.

Jordan Pickford has shown his value to Everton in recent weeks and you’ve got to imagine that he’s got the gloves nailed for the next couple of seasons at least.

Bazunu, then, might just find himself playing second fiddle on the bench in the Premier League, benefitting from the odd cup appearances.

It makes much more sense for him to bide his time in making a move like this, plying his trade in the Championship for a couple more seasons and fine-tuning his game.

That’s going to be better for his overall development as he looks to cash-in on this enormous potential.