‘Enormous investment needed’, ‘We never do it the easy way’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to key figure’s promotion verdict

Portsmouth are very much at the heart of the League One promotion race.

A 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon pushed Pompey up to seventh place in the third tier as the hunt to secure a play-off gets more exciting by the week.

As it stands, Danny Cowley’s side are sitting just outside of the top six, but with three matches left to play there’s likely to be a number of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

20 quiz questions about Portsmouth's current squad that Pompey fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 How old is Craig MacGillivray? 25 26 27 28

While Sunderland and Lincoln City are in a strong position to secure a play-off spot, the other two positions are a little bit harder to nail down.

As it stands there are just two points separating 5th place and 8th place in the table, while remarkably anyone down to 15th in the table is still mathematically in with a chance of finish in the top six.

Portsmouth are level on points with Oxford United and Blackpool who currently occupy the play-off spots, but according to club chairman Michael Eisner he’s ‘optimistic’ that his side will get promoted if they finish in the top six.

I’m feeling @Pompey will get into the playoffs and get promoted to the @SkyBetChamp. Yes I’m a optimist. #PUP — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) April 24, 2021

As you’d imagine his comments have sparked quite a reaction from Portsmouth fans on social media.

Here’s what a selection of them have had to say.

We’ve got as much chance of winning a play off game as you reaching in your pocket 🤣 — james smiler sloan (@smiler_44) April 24, 2021

If this actually happens, I hope you aware of the major investment in players we would need to survive. Would it not be better to have a 2-3 season rebuild with the Cowley's and then hopefully we wouldn't need so much money spent at once. No way these players are good enough 😔 — Grant Stillwell (@evilscotsman666) April 25, 2021

When you are a football fan ( that’s proper football Mike) – hope and optimism is all you have — Rusty (@RussellRussjm) April 24, 2021

Devil if you do, devil if you don’t. We all want the best for our club and no one knows what goes on behind the scenes. Would love to get promoted but it will need a lot of investment otherwise straight back down again. PUP — AIMSelector (@AimSelector) April 25, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 with jokes like that, you’ve sure got a career on the stage if all else fails 😂😂😂😂😂 the squad will bottle it as they do not have blue blood in their veins & the majority are only playing for their wages, nothing else 😞😞 L1 again next season 👍 — ILoveBewbs25😂 (@MrFatbloke1968) April 25, 2021

Enormous investment needed if we do Michael. This team is barely good enough to challenge in L1 (as our league position suggests) let alone the championship. Clearly some players don't share your enthusiasm. They need to go. — Luke Hurren (@LukeHurrenpfc) April 25, 2021

This is Portsmouth football club Michael we never do it the easy way! Positivity is key but we need to start scoring 🔵 — blueArmy91 🐄🐮 (@Aaron25650310) April 24, 2021

We would need some serious player investment on going up. You can’t do it on the cheap and the fans won’t accept us being a yo-yo club. — Ruffy Roy (@Ruffy_Roy) April 25, 2021