Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Enormous investment needed’, ‘We never do it the easy way’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to key figure’s promotion verdict

Published

6 mins ago

on

Portsmouth are very much at the heart of the League One promotion race.

A 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon pushed Pompey up to seventh place in the third tier as the hunt to secure a play-off gets more exciting by the week.

As it stands, Danny Cowley’s side are sitting just outside of the top six, but with three matches left to play there’s likely to be a number of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

20 quiz questions about Portsmouth's current squad that Pompey fans should be getting correct

1 of 20

How old is Craig MacGillivray?

While Sunderland and Lincoln City are in a strong position to secure a play-off spot, the other two positions are a little bit harder to nail down.

As it stands there are just two points separating 5th place and 8th place in the table, while remarkably anyone down to 15th in the table is still mathematically in with a chance of finish in the top six.

Portsmouth are level on points with Oxford United and Blackpool who currently occupy the play-off spots, but according to club chairman Michael Eisner he’s ‘optimistic’ that his side will get promoted if they finish in the top six.

As you’d imagine his comments have sparked quite a reaction from Portsmouth fans on social media.

Here’s what a selection of them have had to say.


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Enormous investment needed’, ‘We never do it the easy way’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to key figure’s promotion verdict

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: