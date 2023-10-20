Highlights Blackburn Rovers are looking to continue their winning streak against Cardiff City after their previous victory in the Carabao Cup.

Leopold Wahlstedt is expected to maintain his position as goalkeeper, impressing with a clean sheet in their last match.

Sam Szmodics, who has been highly productive this season, is likely to retain his spot in the starting lineup.

Blackburn Rovers return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side go into the game 17th in the Championship table, and will be looking to build on their 4-0 thrashing of QPR at Loftus Road last time out.

Rovers have already beaten Cardiff on Lancashire soil this season, running out 5-2 winners when the two sides met in the third round of the Carabao Cup late last month.

With all important league points at stake here though, you imagine this is the edition of the fixture that they would prefer to win.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Blackburn Rovers starting XI Tomasson could name in the hope of picking up another win over the Bluebirds on Saturday afternoon, with the return of a centre forward option meaning they could switch from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 formation for this one.

Goalkeeper: Leopold Wahlstedt

With Aynsley Pears still out with an ankle injury, summer signing Leopold Wahlstedt should keep his place between the posts, having done a decent job in recent outings, keeping his first clean sheet in the win at QPR.

Left-Back: Harry Pickering

Rovers' one senior recognised option at left-back, Pickering looks in a strong position to keep his place in the side for this clash with the Bluebirds.

Centre Back: Dom Hyam

Hyam remains the focal point at the heart of Blackburn's defence, and should again be the one to dictate proceedings in the backline on Saturday.

Centre Back: Hayden Carter

Carter seemingly remains Tomasson's preferred option to partner Hyam in the centre of defence, so he too ought to keep his place in the XI for this one.

Right-Back: James Hill

Although he was initially signed on loan from Bournemouth as a centre back, Hill has impressed significantly on the right of Blackburn's defence over the past two games, meaning he could be well set to keep that role in the side for this one.

Centre Midfield: Sondre Tronstad

Tronstad had to rather wait for his opportunity in the Rovers side after his summer move to Ewood, but has taken that considerably in the past couple of games with some commanding outings in the centre of the park, which could see him keep a spot in the XI on Saturday.

Centre Midfield: Joe Rankin-Costello

While Adam Wharton could be available to return having featured for the Under 21s in midweek - after missing the win at QPR - the outstanding performance of Rankin-Costello at Loftus Road in that role means there may be no huge need to rush the teenager back to action.

Left-Wing: Arnor Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson looks to have come through international duty with Iceland unscathed, so he will surely start here as Rovers look for him to add to his four goals in five appearances - including one in that cup win over Cardiff - so far this season.

Attacking Midfield: Sam Szmodics

Szmodics' nine goal contributions for Rovers (seven goals and two assists) is the most of any Championship player since the start of the campaign, so he looks a certainty to retain his place in the starting lineup against the Bluebirds.

Right-Wing: Tyrhys Dolan

Following a challenging start to the season, Dolan has started to look back to something close to his best in recent weeks, and after a goal and assist at QPR last time out, it would be hard to justify dropping him from the starting XI for this one.

Centre Forward: Niall Ennis

Ennis returned from injury with a brief substitute appearance against QPR last time out, and backed that up with two goals in an hour for the Under 21s against Accrington earlier this week, meaning he may have sent a message that he is fit and ready to lead the line for Rovers here.