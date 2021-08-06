Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Enjoy your retirement’, ‘Sums him up as a player’ – Many West Brom fans react as key figure departs

Matheus Pereira was always expected to depart West Bromwich Albion this summer, but Baggies fans probably assumed he would be heading back to the Premier League after a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazilian showed his top flight class despite the club being relegated last season by scoring 11 times and assisting a further six goals, and it would have been a real shock if he was still a Baggies player by September 1.

West Ham United seemed to be a likely destination at one point and Leicester City seemed to be interested as well, but it seems all along that there was only going to be one place where the 25-year-old landed and that was in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal had a low bid of £6.8 million rejected for the midfielder earlier in the window and there were suggestions that they were not going to up that figure, however things changed drastically after Pereira released a statement on Twitter revealing that he received an offer three weeks ago that would ‘change his life’.

Just a few days later and it is now official – Pereira is an Al-Hilal player for a fee that The Athletic believe to be not quite the £25 million West Brom were hoping for but it is a substantial one.

There has been an incredible reaction to the deal from the Saudi side of things but let’s see what the Baggies fans are saying about Pereira’s departure.


