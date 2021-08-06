‘Enjoy your retirement’, ‘Sums him up as a player’ – Many West Brom fans react as key figure departs

Matheus Pereira was always expected to depart West Bromwich Albion this summer, but Baggies fans probably assumed he would be heading back to the Premier League after a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazilian showed his top flight class despite the club being relegated last season by scoring 11 times and assisting a further six goals, and it would have been a real shock if he was still a Baggies player by September 1.

West Ham United seemed to be a likely destination at one point and Leicester City seemed to be interested as well, but it seems all along that there was only going to be one place where the 25-year-old landed and that was in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal had a low bid of £6.8 million rejected for the midfielder earlier in the window and there were suggestions that they were not going to up that figure, however things changed drastically after Pereira released a statement on Twitter revealing that he received an offer three weeks ago that would ‘change his life’.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from West Brom’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2020/21 v Leicester City 2-0 Leicester 3-0 Leicester 4-0 Leicester 5-0 Leicester

Just a few days later and it is now official – Pereira is an Al-Hilal player for a fee that The Athletic believe to be not quite the £25 million West Brom were hoping for but it is a substantial one.

There has been an incredible reaction to the deal from the Saudi side of things but let’s see what the Baggies fans are saying about Pereira’s departure.

Fair play to him, basically retiring at 25, wasn't happy to play in the championship so has gone to a worse league, makes perfect sense. Reinvest the money and get us a striker — Ed Skelding (@ESkelding) August 6, 2021

Bye bye thanks for the memories but the money is clearly more important — Harry (@harry_wbaa) August 6, 2021

Sums him up as a player. Would rather play in a farmers league and earn big money than challenge himself. Sad to see him go but will soon be forgotten about. — Ashley Dutton (@ashdut94) August 6, 2021

Really disappointed, not that he’s gone that was inevitable after relegation. He’s gone for money, no one will remember him now. He could have played in the top league of any elite european country but chose Saudi Arabia. I presume we got top dollar for him #doubtit #transfers — Jon Warren (@albionjonnywok) August 6, 2021

Thank you for the memories, you were the best player I’ve ever seen play for us. I was gutted when I had to accept he wasn’t leaving but as soon as it looked like his head was turned and he was going to Saudi Arabia for money, I lost all interest.

So thank you and goodbye. 👍🏼 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) August 6, 2021

The lack of words from the club speaks volumes. Its harder to carry a mercenary than it is to sell one. Onwards and upwards 👌🏻 — Lee_Westwood (@LeeWestwood11) August 6, 2021

It’s been a pleasure to watch him the last two seasons, gone for the money 💰 which is understandable but disappointing. I really felt he should’ve left to play in one Europe’s top leagues. Certainly got the talent for it. Good luck for the future Matheus 🇧🇷 — Jack Pallett (@PallettJack) August 6, 2021

Thank you for Wolves away… enjoy your retirement. — Anthony Roberts 🏐 (@RobertsWBA23) August 6, 2021