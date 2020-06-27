‘Enjoy your points Leeds’ – Many Fulham fans furious with Scott Parker call

Fulham travel to West Yorkshire this afternoon looking to close a seven-point gap to Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side have automatic promotion hopes, but know three points this afternoon is a must after slipping up against another rival in Brentford last time out.

Going up against Marcelo Bielsa’s side is never easy, though, with Leeds relentless with their play and looking to secure a path back to the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04.

Today, Parker has opted for just the single change, with Harry Arter coming into the starting XI in the place of Neeskens Kebano, who takes a place on the bench.

🔁 One change for the Whites, as Harry Arter replaces @Neeskens_Kebano who drops to the bench.#LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/3wsbTP6avM — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 27, 2020

That means that Ivan Cavaleiro has been held back, once again.

Pressure will be on Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic to continue his fine goalscoring form this season, with ample support coming in the form of Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Anthony Knockaert and, of course, Arter.

Here, we assess the reaction of the Fulham faithful following Parker’s team selection, with many fans in despair over the decision to bring in Arter…

Prefer championship anyway — Alex (@A1exjordan) June 27, 2020

You can't make it up. Enjoy your points Leeds — J.J.B (@Jackinfenwa3) June 27, 2020

Harry Arter. Say no more. He is done. Hasent got the legs! Why???????? — FulhamFCSteve (@scubasteve1414) June 27, 2020

Must be a bad dream. Wake me up later. — William Oliver (@WilliamOliver_1) June 27, 2020

Please don’t tell me arter is actually playing — lukaFFC (@cottagers44) June 27, 2020

Is this a joke?!? — Maike (@maike96_) June 27, 2020

Well we're not going up arter playing — Cayden (@Cayden65585821) June 27, 2020

What’s Johansen got to do to get in? I’d rather him then Arter in such an important game — Luca Viscogliosi (@TalksLuca) June 27, 2020