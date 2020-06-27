Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Enjoy your points Leeds’ – Many Fulham fans furious with Scott Parker call

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fulham travel to West Yorkshire this afternoon looking to close a seven-point gap to Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side have automatic promotion hopes, but know three points this afternoon is a must after slipping up against another rival in Brentford last time out.

Going up against Marcelo Bielsa’s side is never easy, though, with Leeds relentless with their play and looking to secure a path back to the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04.

Today, Parker has opted for just the single change, with Harry Arter coming into the starting XI in the place of Neeskens Kebano, who takes a place on the bench.

That means that Ivan Cavaleiro has been held back, once again.

Pressure will be on Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic to continue his fine goalscoring form this season, with ample support coming in the form of Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Anthony Knockaert and, of course, Arter.

Here, we assess the reaction of the Fulham faithful following Parker’s team selection, with many fans in despair over the decision to bring in Arter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Enjoy your points Leeds’ – Many Fulham fans furious with Scott Parker call

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: