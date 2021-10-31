‘Enjoy watching him while we can’, ‘Sensational’ – Many Derby County fans wax lyrical over one player in Blackburn loss

A number of Derby County supporters have been heaping praise on midfielder Max Bird following his performance in the Rams’ 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games and secure a first win in four after they had been forced to share the spoils in each of the previous four league games.

However, in what was a poor first half performance by Rooney’s side, they fell two goals behind through Ben Brereton Diaz and that gave them a real mountain to climb in the second period. Despite a much-improved performance after half time the Rams were unable to take something from the match.

One player who stood out for Derby in the defeat though was Bird. The midfielder was once again a very lively presence in the middle of the park and he helped to drive the Rams forwards in the second half and he used the ball well at times always looking to get Rooney’s side on the front foot.

In total, Bird was able to make three interceptions and two tackles, as well as also making two key passes, completing one successful dribble and also providing two accurate crosses. That showed he was everywhere for the Rams and he is fast becoming a talisman in the midfield.

Many Derby fans were keen to single him out for praise following the defeat to Blackburn with plenty impressed with how well he is playing this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

How good is this guy by the way? By far our best player today, and has been in scintillating form so far this season. The future is bright for Max Bird 🐦 #DCFC pic.twitter.com/nCr3tKRVJD — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) October 30, 2021

Max Bird. Outstanding today #dcfc — Darren Doherty (@DarrenDoherty83) October 30, 2021

Max Bird. We’ve gotta enjoy watching him while we can. Unreal baller. #dcfc — Blake🐏 (@blakedcfc) October 30, 2021

Positives from that game. • Davies is our best goalscorer.

• Ebosele actually showed us how impressive he is at driving with the ball.

• Max Bird was very very good in the second half. Never scared to take the ball. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Lewis (@lewis_everett11) October 30, 2021

#DCFC disgraceful performance 1st half, no excuse for not putting in any effort. No running, tackling, marking? Mystery how we came out like that?

Should have made changes b4 20mins. 2nd half.Bird class,Ebosele unplayable, CKR the man! Too many passengers, Need Knight back. — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) October 30, 2021

MAX BIRD

Thats the tweet.

🥇MOTM#dcfc #dcfcfans — Michael Riley aka thefastwalker (@thefastwalker1) October 30, 2021

Max Bird is some player, never shy of wanting the ball and just so composed at all times — Joe Davison (@JDxvisxn_02) October 30, 2021

Max Bird second half was sensational. Shame we didn't play at all first half. — Rodney's Project (@Dcfc_1884__) October 30, 2021

Max Bird, unreal second half — Ben (@bengreatoo) October 30, 2021