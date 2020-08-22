Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Enjoy a great experience’ – These fans react to passionate message from new Sunderland recruit

Published

5 mins ago

on

It has been a busy summer for Sunderland as Phil Parkinson looks to reshape his squad for a promotion push next season.

The boss has already made several additions, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews signing a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light last night to become the latest signing.

Parkinson knows the stopper well having worked with him whilst at Bolton and he will hope the 26-year-old can be a reliable option in goal for the Black Cats.

The prospect of playing for the Wearside outfit has clearly excited Matthews, as he took to Twitter to share his delight once the transfer had been confirmed and he outlined the big ambition he has in the next 12 months – helping Sunderland back to the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, this went down well with the fans who loved the message from the new recruit, whilst fans from Matthews’ previous clubs also shared their thoughts. Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Enjoy a great experience’ – These fans react to passionate message from new Sunderland recruit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: