‘Enjoy a great experience’ – These fans react to passionate message from new Sunderland recruit

It has been a busy summer for Sunderland as Phil Parkinson looks to reshape his squad for a promotion push next season.

The boss has already made several additions, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews signing a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light last night to become the latest signing.

Parkinson knows the stopper well having worked with him whilst at Bolton and he will hope the 26-year-old can be a reliable option in goal for the Black Cats.

I’m absolutely thrilled to sign for this football club. Everything is set up for success and now I will give my all to help this club get back where it belongs. Everybody knows just how passionate the people here are and I can’t wait to get started! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/K4Pr37UBht — Remi Matthews (@Remi_matthews) August 21, 2020

The prospect of playing for the Wearside outfit has clearly excited Matthews, as he took to Twitter to share his delight once the transfer had been confirmed and he outlined the big ambition he has in the next 12 months – helping Sunderland back to the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, this went down well with the fans who loved the message from the new recruit, whilst fans from Matthews’ previous clubs also shared their thoughts. Here we look at some of the comments…

Delighted to have you on board Remi, the very best of luck #HawayTheLads — Tom Sloanes (@tomsafc) August 21, 2020

@SW11___ got ur self a very good gk — Eren (@THFCEren) August 21, 2020

Fantastic news 👏

Hope you enjoy meeting my Hero! pic.twitter.com/Jzq5c9Zhlq — George the 3rd (@Georgesparents) August 21, 2020

Best of luck up there Remi. Hopefully you can enjoy a successful time and push for promotion – be a perfect contrast to the carnival we had here at times. — Matthew Armitage (@Armitage93) August 21, 2020

Good luck Remi. @cricketmackem – hadn't spotted he'd signed for you. He'll be a good one as I've always felt he should be playing higher than League One. Hopefully he'll get enough clean sheets to get you up this season (two v the binmen would be nice for starters!) — Paul O'Rourke (@pjorourke_otbc) August 21, 2020

Great choice Remi!!! Good luck on the next part of your journey – all we ask is you give it your all and enjoy a great experience! Good luck!! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Mark Lawson 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@Rokermark30) August 21, 2020

Buzzing with it, he was decent at Plymouth wasn’t he? — SW (@SW11___) August 21, 2020