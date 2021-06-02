‘England’s number 1’, ‘Another £5m on his price tag’ – Plenty of West Brom supporters react to major Gareth Southgate decision

With the domestic season done and dusted it means that attention now turns to the international stage.

Confusingly, Euro 2020 will take place this summer after being pushed back 12 months due to the ongoing global pandemic, meaning that Gareth Southgate has had an extra 12 months to pick the players that he believes can help England to glory.

The quantity of quality in England’s national pool is pretty impressive at present, with such a plethora of young talent emerging on the first team scene at Premier League level and in the top leagues around Europe.

However one inclusion has really made supporters happy.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is among the 26 players named in Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, the goalkeeper moved to the Hawthorns back in 2018 and has established himself as the Baggies number one stopper with 131 first team appearances to his name for the club.

Despite seeing West Brom relegated from the Premier League, Johnstone has made the cut for the squad and now looks set to be one of the few Championship players who could be involved on the global stage.

As you’d expect, West Brom supporters couldn’t hide their delight at the 28-year-old’s inclusion. Here’s what some have had to say.

Totally deserved this , so please Gareth has seen the potential we all see. Proud moment for Sam and for the club . Congratulations SJ 👏👏⚪🔵🦁🦁🦁 — Bagster1971 (@bagster1971) June 1, 2021

England’s number 1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — ☔️ (@WBAElliot_) June 1, 2021

@WBA will be hoping it puts another 5 million on his price tag rather than keeping him — Baggie-Alan❤📺⚽🎮 (@baggiealan47) June 1, 2021

Absolutely 100% deserved that. He maybe had what 2 or 3 games this year where he wasn’t outstanding and instead just good lol. I hope he starts him! Good luck @samjohnstone50 — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) June 1, 2021

Congrats Big Sam, go out and smash it ! — Where are they now ? WEST BROMWICH ALBION (@WhereAlbion) June 1, 2021

What a transformation as a player. He’s been outstanding this season. It shows what can be done with hard work and commitment. Congratulations Sam! — steve hemsley (@stevehemsley11) June 2, 2021

Well deserved Sam! 👍 — Peter Shaw (@PeterSh73003882) June 1, 2021