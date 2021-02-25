Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘England’s best LWB and you can’t change my mind’ – Many Barnsley fans react to one player’s performance against Stoke

Published

6 mins ago

on

Barnsley recorded their fourth Championship victory on the bounce following a comfortable win over Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Valerien Ismael’s team looked on course for a midtable finish after a winless January, but having maintained a 100 percent league record during February, the Tykes are now just one point behind sixth-placed Cardiff City, who beat Bournemouth on the South Coast last night.

Callum Styles’ stunning opener put Barnsley ahead against the Potters before American Daryl Dike’s sealed a fourth straight league success with a clinical injury-time strike.

It means that victory over Millwall on Saturday could see the South Yorkshire outfit climb into the play-offs for the first time this season, although providing Cardiff and Bournemouth fail to win.

Did these 15 former Barnsley players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15

Did Jacob Brown leave Barnsley for a higher or lower fee than when he signed for the club?

Meanwhile, Styles’ outstanding first-half strike means that only top goalscorer Cauley Woodrow has scored more times for the Tykes than the midfielder this term.

In his breakthrough season at Oakwell, Styles has scored five Championship goals, and is quickly becoming a popular figure with the Barnsley faithful.

Here’s how they reacted to his goalscoring performance against Stoke last night:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘England’s best LWB and you can’t change my mind’ – Many Barnsley fans react to one player’s performance against Stoke

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: