‘England’s best LWB and you can’t change my mind’ – Many Barnsley fans react to one player’s performance against Stoke

Barnsley recorded their fourth Championship victory on the bounce following a comfortable win over Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Valerien Ismael’s team looked on course for a midtable finish after a winless January, but having maintained a 100 percent league record during February, the Tykes are now just one point behind sixth-placed Cardiff City, who beat Bournemouth on the South Coast last night.

Callum Styles’ stunning opener put Barnsley ahead against the Potters before American Daryl Dike’s sealed a fourth straight league success with a clinical injury-time strike.

It means that victory over Millwall on Saturday could see the South Yorkshire outfit climb into the play-offs for the first time this season, although providing Cardiff and Bournemouth fail to win.

Meanwhile, Styles’ outstanding first-half strike means that only top goalscorer Cauley Woodrow has scored more times for the Tykes than the midfielder this term.

In his breakthrough season at Oakwell, Styles has scored five Championship goals, and is quickly becoming a popular figure with the Barnsley faithful.

Here’s how they reacted to his goalscoring performance against Stoke last night:

Enjoy Callum Styles cause he’ll be gone in the summer — Goldy (@eaststandtyke) February 24, 2021

Callum Styles btw, that is all. — Becky Mott (@Motty2192) February 24, 2021

Bruno Fernandes holding Callum Styles pic.twitter.com/M0CdN0MHLa — Jack Andrews (@JaackBFC) February 24, 2021

I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say Callum Styles is going to be the 1 billion pound player — Rich (@RichDowle) February 24, 2021

Callum Styles has as many goals and assists in 28 games from left back as Jude Bellingham had in 41 games last season in an attacking midfield role. £25m for Bellingham — Matt Moore (@mattbfc93) February 24, 2021

Callum Styles is already a phenomenal player. — Ryan Ibbeson (@ibbobfcryan) February 24, 2021

Absolute worldie from Callum Styles. Terrifying how far he's come in the space of six months. — Adam (@adammloughran1) February 24, 2021

When I say this I say it with full confidence. Callum Styles is England's best LWB and you can't change my mind — Cameron (@TykeDesigns) February 24, 2021