Highlights Norwich City's wonderkid Jonathan Rowe has played a key role in the team's resurgence and push for a top-six finish this season.

Rowe's impressive performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, who are monitoring his progress.

Despite interest from top teams, it would be in Rowe's best interest to stay at Norwich City for another season to continue his development and help the club achieve their ambitions of Premier League football.

Norwich City are back in play-off contention with their breakthrough wonderkid at the epicentre of their resurgence.

The Canaries have woven their way back into the top half after last season's disappointing return to the Championship.

A 13th-place finish, compounded by a poor final run-in, has been followed up with a positive start to the season with wins against Hull City, Millwall and Huddersfield Town in their opening four league fixtures.

However, a run of just one win in their last five matches, including a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle, is a cause for concern with David Wagner needing to pick up points after the international break to ensure the hard work done is not wasted.

Looking to lead the top-six push will be 20-year-old Jonathan Rowe with Norwich needing him at his best for the duration of the campaign to make their top-flight return a possibility. Recent transfer rumours, however, will naturally have supporters worried about the future of their star talent.

What is the latest on Jonathan Rowe?

After a blistering start to the 2023/24 campaign, it is no surprise to see Rowe has popped up on several Premier League teams' radars with the England U21 international set for big things in the future.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are two of the clubs monitoring his progress, according to the Daily Mail, with Rowe already making the step-up from fringe youngster to first-team star this term.

Both clubs have a track record of developing Championship talent into proven Premier League players, with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Ollie Watkins all making their mark in the top flight.

With 18 months left on his current deal, Norwich will be keen to negotiate a new contract to secure his long-term future at Carrow Road or at least a higher value for one of their top assets if a top team comes knocking in due course.

How has Jonathan Rowe performed this season?

A remarkable start to the campaign saw the 20-year-old score in all five of the opening matches of the campaign to become one of the most talked about players in the division.

The dynamic winger has shown no fear in taking on Championship defenders, using his pace to drive past opponents before either setting up others or himself for the shot - a long-range effort against Hull City testament to that.

Goals against Birmingham City and Millwall have shown his willingness to get in between defenses and fire home from inside the area, as well as getting in poacher-like positions as seen against Huddersfield Town.

His overall attacking play, combined with Gabriel Sara's playmaking prowess, lifts the entire frontline with confidence flowing every time he looks to score or create.

Impressive performances have led to an England U21 call-up too, scoring in the 9-1 rout against Serbia to continue his high-flying form on the international scene.

Why should Jonathan Rowe stay at Norwich City this season?

While his quality is undoubted, Rowe should not rush into the Premier League limelight for the sake of doing so while a full season of Championship football could be the best thing for his development.

With the Canaries boasting their own ambitions of Premier League football, a chance to thrive at his homegrown club must be acknowledged, giving the young star the experience and responsibility of leading the club back into the top flight as he continues to mesmerise supporters.

Ultimately, if he continues on this trajectory, playing at the top level is inevitable for Rowe, with or without Norwich, but to do so, must be playing regular football and his best bet of that is at Carrow Road.

While the allure of the Premier League, and even European football at Villa Park, has its temptations, the young star should not rush into the next chapter of his career with his quality and character on and off the pitch likely to take him very far for the many years ahead.