Having plucked Kellen Fisher from then non-league Bromley last summer, Norwich City are already seeing their shrewd acquisition reap rewards.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Canaries in the previous campaign, before going on to feature in 14 matches in all competitions, as he continues his development at the Norfolk side.

Since the arrival of Johannes Hoff Thorup at Carrow Road, the young star has gone from strength to strength, and is proving himself to be one of the brightest young talents in the division, having risen above Jack Stacey in the pecking order as it stands.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes about the young sensation, who looks destined for the top judging by his early performances in yellow and green.

Kellen Fisher, Norwich City transfer looks better with each passing week

Having started the season playing second fiddle, Fisher has edged himself into the starting lineup of late, having been given the nod in each of City’s last four league games.

Those matches have seen three victories, as well as a well-earned point against Leeds United at Carrow Road, as the young star continues to prove his worth in both a defensive and attacking point of view.

With his composure both in and out of possession, Fisher is playing like a player with bags of Football League experience, rather than the 14 matches he currently has under his belt in the Championship since last summer.

As he continues to bed himself into his surroundings in East Anglia, Downes is delighted by what he has seen from the young star, with the decision to take him from the fifth tier already proving to be a wise move.

When asked about the deal, the Canaries fan said: “I definitely think that that the signing of Kellen Fisher, as a very young player, was a masterstroke.

“He has just got something about him - especially at this level - it just looks easy already for him.

Kellen Fisher Norwich City Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 5 Starts 4 Minutes played 336 Pass accuracy 85.6% Shot-creating actions 6 Tackles 11 As of 17/10/24

“He has not played that many games; he played a little bit last year, but even then he still looked pretty good.

“He is not very big, he is quite skinny really, but he really manages to hold his own, and times tackles very well.”

Kellen Fisher tipped for Premier League, international success

As his fledgling career continues to flourish, it is no surprise that there are already predictions that Fisher will make it in the Premier League in the years to come.

The young star was said to have been scouted by top flight duo Brentford and Wolves while still plying his trade in non-league, and it seems like only a matter of time before more interest resurfaces, given his performances at Carrow Road.

Whether he makes it to the top with the Canaries remains to be seen, but his early performances have proven that he could have a major part in any success City have this season, with the Norfolk outfit starting to hit top gear before the international break.

Yet to finish on the losing side in a Championship affair during the current campaign, Fisher continues to prove he can hold his own in the second tier, and Downes believes there could be plenty more accolades coming his way if this current trajectory continues.

He added: “He is very young still, and I think the future is very bright, and we have now got him for a long time, and he could end up being worth quite a lot of money. Especially because of the fact that he is English and very young.

“I could see him playing in the Premier League in the future, and maybe even play for England, but it also depends because he is obviously a right-back, and our right-backs are probably better than our left-backs.

“But he has also proven that he is able to play at left-back, so who knows if that could be a thing as well.”