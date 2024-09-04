Sheffield Wednesday have been treated to some superb performances from their young loanee goalkeeper over the last eight months.

James Beadle originally joined the Owls on loan for the rest of the season back in January, after starting the 2023/24 campaign at Oxford United in League One.

He was a key reason behind Danny Rohl's team avoiding relegation, keeping eight clean sheets in just 19 games, conceding only 24 goals in the process.

After such a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton allowed the 20-year-old to return to the club for this season, but so far he has struggled to recapture the same form, and has conceded nine goals in his last three Championship matches.

Nevertheless, he is still an extremely capable goalkeeper, and has been called-up to the England U21 squad for just the second time.

But, this is not where his international duty stops this month, with Beadle training with the senior squad ahead of their Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland.

James Beadle 2023/24 League Stats (TransferMarkt) Team Apps Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Oxford United 25 29 7 Sheffield Wednesday 19 24 8

Beadle's trajectory is bad news for Sheffield Wednesday in the long run

Although he has proven himself to be a solid Championship-level goalkeeper already, the future is bright for the 20-year-old, who will be expected to push for the number one shirt at Brighton in the coming years.

The recent news concerning England and Beadle is a reminder of just what a bright talent the shot-stopper is and illustrates why this season could be the last time we see him in a Wednesday shirt. He looks to be destined for big things and a third spell at Hillsborough doesn't feel like it will be part of his parent club's plans – unless they're a Premier League team or battling for promotion in the second tier.

While Beadle's spell with Oxford was short, it proved that the Seagulls are not frightened to push their young goalkeeper to higher levels when they believe he is ready, and while that is good news for him personally, the Owls may be worried it could happen to them.

Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season has not been what many expected it to be like, particularly after their dismantling of Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 campaign.

If Rohl's team do continue to struggle, then it would not be a surprise if Brighton recall Beadle from his loan, and he is moved elsewhere to help his development.

But this is not a guarantee, and Wednesday should make the most out of their talented young shot-stopper while they still have the opportunity.

Beadle faces competition in the years to come

The former Oxford loanee is exceptional and has the capabilities to become one of the top goalkeepers in the country in the next 10 years.

But, there are also a lot of other 'keepers around the same age as him who are gunning for the same glory.

James Trafford and Sam Tickle have joined the 6ft 6in man in the U21s in this camp, with the former having already had a taste of the senior squad in his relatively short career.

England are currently going through a new era, and with a lot of the heroes from the previous years of success coming to the age when international retirement is considered, there is a chance that they may be called upon to enter the fray of the full England squad.

Jordan Pickford is now 30 years old and is much closer to the end of his career than the start, and that should only be more motivation for Beadle to perform at both club and international level.

This can only be a positive for Sheffield Wednesday, however, such great improvements could mean that they will not be able to re-sign him at the end of this season.