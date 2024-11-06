Peter Kioso has tipped Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows for an England call-up after his match-winning exploits over Bristol City.

The pair were teammates at Peterborough United last season prior to the Blades signing Burrows on a permanent basis.

The left-back has cemented himself as a key figure in Chris Wilder’s side, with the team chasing promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Blades paid an initial £3 million to sign the 22-year-old, with the fee potentially rising to as much as £6 million.

He has since gone on to make 12 league appearances for Sheffield United, with the winning goal over Bristol City on Tuesday night being his second goal for the club, now scoring in consecutive games.

Peter Kioso issues Harrison Burrows message

Kioso has issued a message on social media in response to pitchside footage of Burrows’ late winning goal being posted by the official Sheffield United account.

He has tipped his former teammate for a future place in the England squad, highlighting the quality of his form for Wilder’s side.

“England call up soon,” wrote Kioso, via Instagram.

Burrows came through the academy system at Peterborough United prior to earning his move to Bramall Lane last summer.

He previously played just 37 times in the Championship before this season, contributing three goals and seven assists for the Posh as they suffered relegation to League One.

But an impressive campaign last year saw him gain a lot of transfer attention in the summer, having registered six goals and 14 assists in the third tier.

He has made a smooth transition back to the second division, and is now set to play an important role in Sheffield United’s promotion ambitions.

If he can keep up this trajectory, then perhaps the 22-year-old will start garnering international attention in the future.

Sheffield United’s promotion push

Sheffield United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Bristol City (A) 2-1 win Blackburn Rovers (A) 2-0 win Stoke City (H) 2-0 win Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 loss Leeds United (A) 2-0 loss

The 2-1 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night temporarily moved Sheffield United up into second place in the Championship.

Victory for Leeds United away to Millwall on Wednesday evening will move them back down to third, otherwise they will keep their place in the automatic promotion place.

The gap to leaders Sunderland is currently just one point ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to Preston North End.

Next up for Wilder’s side is a home clash against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, where they will be looking to secure a fourth win in a row.

Harrison Burrows is living up to his potential

There was a lot of fanfare around Sheffield United securing the signing of Burrows, and he has lived up to expectation so far.

His winner against Bristol City could be a big moment for the team, and supporters will certainly remember a 98th minute goal like that very well.

Given youngster Ryan Oné also scored in their comeback victory, it was a very uplifting midweek result ahead of a huge derby clash.

Sunday will offer Burrows another chance to show what he’s made of, and if he can keep improving then an England call-up could be in his future.