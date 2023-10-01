The Leeds United academy is constantly producing and developing young talents to make it into their first-team, with the likes of Archie Gray currently showing that if you are good enough then you will get chances at Elland Road.

And one of Leeds' current promising talents that is coming through the ranks - Charlie Crew - is finding himself at the centre of an international tug of war between Wales and England.

17-year-old Crew featured 17 times for Wales' under-17's and has recently been moved up to under-21 level, but according to Alan Nixon via a report on Patreon, the Three Lions setup is now taking notice.

Nixon claims that Crew is being tipped for a call-up to Rob Page's senior Wales squad in the near future, but the English FA have been made aware that the youngster has plenty of English family that means he would be eligible to play for them.

Who is Charlie Crew?

Crew is a teenage midfielder who has been capped at youth level for Wales at a number of different levels, including being a regular for Cymru's under-17's two seasons ago.

At the time however, Crew was playing for Cardiff City's youth team, and in the summer of 2022 he made the move to Elland Road having been with the Bluebirds since the age of nine.

With City having a lower ranking of youth setup though compared to Leeds, they were vulnerable to losing one of their star talents and Leeds duly took advantage of that to bring Crew to West Yorkshire.

Crew captained Wales' under-17's last season and at club level, he split his time between featuring for United's under-18's and also their under-21's, making the step up in age group in the first year of his scholarship to play nine times in the Premier League 2 competition.

And earlier this year in July, Crew penned his first professional contract for Leeds, signing a two-year deal until the summer of 2025 just one month after turning 17 years of age.

With many of his under-21's appearances for Leeds last season being off the bench, Crew is now a starting figure in the middle of the park for Michael Skubala's side, and he recently made his debut for Wales' under-21's too in a friendly against Liechenstein.

Which country should Charlie Crew choose?

At the age of 17, Crew still has so many years ahead of him - yet he may have to make such a massive decision in the near future.

Crew has developed within the Wales setup and has been given plenty of chances to impress, including being the captain for their under-17's, and to jump straight up to their under-21's at such a young age must mean that Cymru bosses think an awful lot of him.

And there is definitely more chance of Crew earning international game-time with Wales in the near future - plenty of youngsters have been thrown in at an early age and if he continues to start Premier League 2 games for Leeds then that chance will come sooner rather than later.

The temptation of England is always hard to ignore, but in this instance, Crew should perhaps stick to his Welsh roots.