Bristol City have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Championship season, with the Robins perched 10th after 16 matches.

Their narrow 1-0 defeat to Burnley was only their fourth of the campaign, having won five and drawn seven league games.

Team captain, Jason Knight, has been the beating heart of the Robins' side and has drawn plaudits from his own quarters with his instrumental performances.

Jason Knight the engine in Bristol City's midfield

Since his arrival from Derby County in the summer of 2023, Knight has become a linchpin in Bristol City's midfield.

The Republic of Ireland international has not missed a league game following his move from the Rams and has become a leader at Ashton Gate.

Although he is not often talked about in the wider conversation, Bristol City fans are well aware of his significant contributions to the club.

When asked which player was the best at his club and how he would sum him up in one word, FLW's Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, singled out Knight with one telling word.

"I think our best player right now is Jason Knight and if I summed him up in one word, that word would be engine," Tom told Football League World.

Jason Knight's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 4 Big chances created 2 Key passes 1.5 Accurate passes per game 44.0 (80%) Touches 68.6

Bristol City would falter without Jason Knight

Even though the 23-year-old has only been at Ashton Gate for over a year, he already holds a significant influence over the team.

"If it wasn't for him in that team, the wheels could potentially fall off," Tom continued. "The team wouldn't run without him in the middle of the park dictating things and giving the team the fuel to go forward.

"He gives our attack pace, he gives our defence energy, he gives our press everything it needs to do to press. We wouldn't be able to press the way we do without him.

"He can run all day, he's like a Duracell battery. He outruns every other player on that pitch, and he'll never fail to do so."

Knight has a bright future ahead of him

Jason Knight in action for the Republic of Ireland.

When you consider Knight is only 23 years of age, further praise must be heaped upon his young shoulders.

Not only has he made a significant impact in the second tier, but he has already made 35 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

"I think he's a fantastic footballer, and he's so young as well. I think he's got a really, really bright future ahead of him," Tom added.

"He understands the project that we've got going, and he encapsulates what this team is driving to do, which is, play good football and get results.

"I think he's a very underrated player. I think a lot of other teams don't understand how good he is, because I have never really seen him getting picked out as a player to watch."

Knight has played every single minute of Bristol City's league season, which sums up his impact on the Championship outfit.

Perhaps one of the more underrated players in the league, his work in the center of midfield has allowed for his teammates to shine.

Robins supporters will hope the Irishman's performances do not catch the eyes of other clubs, but if he continues to impress, then it may be a matter of time.