Enda Stevens speaks out about Sheffield United teammates ahead of run-in

Sheffield United have set their sights firmly on a play-off spot this season – and with five games left, the chance is still there to bag one of those top six spots.

The Blades are currently sixth and stay there via a two-point gap between themselves and Blackburn in seventh. They’ve done exceptionally well to climb the division under Paul Heckingbottom and it has made Premier League football a real possibility again.

Now, Enda Stevens has revealed to The Star just how influential every member of the current United squad has been – even the ones who haven’t been able to feature too regularly.

Stevens falls into that category slightly, with the 31-year-old often being a first-team regular but injury hampering his ability to play too frequently this campaign. He’s still racked up 17 league outings and three assists from his spot on the left flank though and remains a very capable player at this level.

He isn’t the only name to have not always been involved in the matchday squad – but the player himself has admitted that even those not in and around the starting eleven have been key to creating a mentality that could see the Blades back in the Premier League soon.

Speaking to The Star about it, he said: “Every single one of us, every lad in the group, is going to have a big role.

“Everyone has already done that, it’s why we’ve got into this position. It’s not just about the boys who are actually out there on the pitch in a game.

“It’s about all of us. If it wasn’t, there’s no way we’d be where we are.”

Stevens then believes that this spirit to be able to back each other up, even if they aren’t getting minutes on the field, has led to the side picking up form and pushing on in the table this season. Now, with just five games left to go, that work has very nearly paid off.

The Verdict

Enda Stevens remains a solid player for Sheffield United and his showings when he has been able to get onto the field for Blades have shown just that.

He just hasn’t been able to get onto the field as much as he probably would have liked – but there have been ample stand-ins for the player and everybody in that squad does seem to be pulling their weight and helping out in any way that they can.

That has led to the side surging up the table and at one point, the play-offs didn’t even seem possible – now, with everyone pulling together in the right direction, the dream is on. There is still work to be done but everything that they have done so far has led to them being nestled comfortably in the top six as things stand.

There is still chance for them to drop points, just as there is still chance for them to shoot even higher up the table. As long as they remain in those play-offs when the season ends though, that is all that will matter for everybody involved at Bramall Lane.