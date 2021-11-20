Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘End this madness’, ‘Please leave’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Huddersfield defeat

West Brom lost further ground in the race for a top two finish as they were beaten by Huddersfield Town away from home this afternoon.

Boss Valerien Ismael enjoyed a positive start to life at Albion, however a run of one win in four has seen the team fall eight points behind second-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

And, the manner of the loss in Yorkshire will have concerned the support, as despite dominating possession and having plenty of shots at goal, they hardly tested the keeper.

A common complaint of the boss has been his style of play, and today’s performance has further highlighted those concerns.

For many fans, they are growing increasingly frustrated with what they’re seeing, and they are not pleased with the boss for failing to adopt a different approach, even though the side remain third.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Ismael from Twitter…


