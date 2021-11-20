‘End this madness’, ‘Please leave’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Huddersfield defeat

West Brom lost further ground in the race for a top two finish as they were beaten by Huddersfield Town away from home this afternoon.

Boss Valerien Ismael enjoyed a positive start to life at Albion, however a run of one win in four has seen the team fall eight points behind second-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

And, the manner of the loss in Yorkshire will have concerned the support, as despite dominating possession and having plenty of shots at goal, they hardly tested the keeper.

A common complaint of the boss has been his style of play, and today’s performance has further highlighted those concerns.

For many fans, they are growing increasingly frustrated with what they’re seeing, and they are not pleased with the boss for failing to adopt a different approach, even though the side remain third.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Ismael from Twitter…

Dear. @valerien_ismael.

Thanks but no thanks,

Please leave.

Yours sincerely,

The logical Albion fan base. #wba — Kieran (@_asdfghjkieran) November 20, 2021

What really annoys me is Ismael preaching high-press, high-tempo style. Apart from first few games, we haven’t done that. It’s been generally laboured & dreadful to watch. Apart from the occasional short spell when we accidentally passed it properly. He’s not for #wba. Get out. — Steve Penn (@pennwba) November 20, 2021

Im really trying hard to remain pro Valerian Ismael. But it’s becoming harder each week #wba — Lee Wickstead©️ (@LeeMWickstead) November 20, 2021

Ismael needs to be sacked because this will get worse and worse #wba — Joeirvwba93 (@Joeirvi07085459) November 20, 2021

🎶Sacked in the morning, he's getting sacked in the morning, sacked in the mooooorning, Ismael is getting sacked in the mooorning.🎶 #wba — Wba Boy (@yayeet1234542) November 20, 2021

Valerian Ismael is factually the most one-dimensional #wba Head Coach in memory. The main quality required for a football manager is mental dexterity to be responsive and adaptive. This is already starting to feel like he's on life support at the Hawthorns. End this madness now. — Dudley Drinker (@dudleydrinker) November 20, 2021