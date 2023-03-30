Sunderland face Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night in what's the Championship's most daunting fixture right now.

Tony Mowbray's side will be up against it taking on a Burnley side that's only three wins away from a Premier League return.

Their task is made that little bit harder by a crippling injury list, with Jewison Bennette the latest name added to that.

Sunderland have confirmed Bennette dislocated a shoulder on international duty with Costa Rica. Mowbray commented: "Jewi has dislocated his shoulder. I think he is finished for the season. It probably needs an operation and pinning."

Daniel Ballard is another absentee heading out of the international break, with he and Bennette adding to an injury list that features key striker, Ross Stewart.

Sunderland's play-off hopes have been fading for a month or so now, with the lack of options across Mowbray's squad making a late surge for the top-six all-but impossible.

The injury situation is, obviously, a big talking point right now.

