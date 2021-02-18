Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘End the season’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential major blow

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is set for another spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder for the second time this season.

Cooper initially sustained damage to his shoulder during the Lions’ trip to Birmingham City back in November, although the centre-back decided against having surgery and only ended up missing one Championship match.

But the former Reading man suffered further damage to the same shoulder in Millwall’s win over the Blues at The Den on Wednesday night – having been forced off inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by captain Alex Pearce following a lengthy delay.

Cooper has missed just one of the Lions’ previous 152 Championship matches in all competitions, but Rowett is expected to be without the defender after describing the injury as “worse” than the first time.

“It looks like he has dislocated the same shoulder again in a slightly different place,” Rowett told South London Press. “It’s probably worse. It’s really disappointing. I’ll probably find out over the next few days what that prognosis is.”

Here’s how the Millwall faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Cooper’s injury on Wednesday:


