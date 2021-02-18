‘End the season’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential major blow

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is set for another spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder for the second time this season.

Cooper initially sustained damage to his shoulder during the Lions’ trip to Birmingham City back in November, although the centre-back decided against having surgery and only ended up missing one Championship match.

But the former Reading man suffered further damage to the same shoulder in Millwall’s win over the Blues at The Den on Wednesday night – having been forced off inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by captain Alex Pearce following a lengthy delay.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)? Matt Smith Connor Mahoney Mason Bennett Scott Malone

Cooper has missed just one of the Lions’ previous 152 Championship matches in all competitions, but Rowett is expected to be without the defender after describing the injury as “worse” than the first time.

“It looks like he has dislocated the same shoulder again in a slightly different place,” Rowett told South London Press. “It’s probably worse. It’s really disappointing. I’ll probably find out over the next few days what that prognosis is.”

Here’s how the Millwall faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Cooper’s injury on Wednesday:

Evans signing just proved to be vital! Hoping it means we have to start 4 at the back for the rest of the season! — grub (@grub42721661) February 17, 2021

Cooper injured. End the season — JP (@JPMillwall) February 17, 2021

Close the club — Paul Wiggins (@Livermore8) February 17, 2021

Shame to see him do his shoulder again. But that was the enforced chance to make it 442 and he’s instead brought Pearce on. Clinging onto 1-0 against Birmingham… — James Gibbins (@jamesgibbins) February 17, 2021

Dirty from their defence — John de Lacy (@JohndeLacy5) February 17, 2021