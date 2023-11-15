Highlights Three American parties are interested in buying West Brom, which brings hope for a much-needed change at the top of the club.

The financial situation is dire, with a £20m loan and unpaid debts. Fans have been protesting for change.

A takeover needs to happen by January to avoid selling key players. The team is performing well and aiming for a top six finish, but progress is hindered until Lai is replaced.

There are three interested parties in buying West Brom from controversial owner Guochuan Lai, and all have links to the United States.

West Brom takeover latest

It’s no secret that the Baggies fans are desperate for a change at the top of the club, with Lai having overseen a steady decline since his arrival.

More worryingly, the financial situation is bleak, with the club having taken out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings last year and Lai is yet to repay money that went out of the club to help another business, despite claiming he would.

So, fans have been protesting for change, and reports came out last week that Lai was in talks over a £60m sale.

And, in a more encouraging update, Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse has revealed that there is optimism that a takeover will go through, with three parties keen - and all have ties to America.

“It’s closer now than it has been at any point under Lai’s ownership. The price is about £60m (including paying off the MSD loan) and I believe all three interested parties have strong links to the US.”

What does this mean for West Brom?

It has been stated in the past that Albion need a takeover to go through by January to avoid selling key players, so Carlos Corberan and the fans will be keen for this to be sorted as quickly as possible.

With the side firmly in the mix for a top six finish, it would be a real shame for the club if they lost any important figure in the New Year.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Therefore, this update is a positive as the more interest, the more likely a deal can be agreed quickly.

Of course, you have to treat any takeover talk with caution, as whilst Albion want Lai out, you need to make sure that the right person is coming in.

There have been a lot of American businessmen buying Football League clubs in recent years, so it seems Albion could follow suit, but there will still be some way to go before we reach that stage. Nevertheless, this is good news for the Black Country outfit.

What next for West Brom?

Corberan hasn’t allowed the takeover talk to become a distraction, and he deserves huge credit for that, as the team are playing well, and there is a bond between the supporters and the group.

A 2-1 reverse to Southampton last time out was disappointing, but it was another positive display from Albion, who really could have left with at least a point from one of the toughest fixtures in the league.

As mentioned, they are in the hunt for a play-off finish, and they still have to welcome back some key players from injury over the coming weeks and months - notably Daryl Dike.

So, from a football perspective, Albion are in a good position, but fans feel the club won’t be able to progress until Lai is replaced, and it’s about waiting for official confirmation to come through, and they will hope it arrives in the next six weeks.