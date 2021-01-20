Encouraging update provided on influential Sheffield Wednesday trio

Sheffield Wednesday will expect to welcome Julian Borner, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass back for their next Championship game, although the weekend FA Cup clash at Everton could come too soon.

Hearing some good news on the injury front for #SWFC. Massimo Luongo, Julian Börner and Josh Windass have all taken part in full training this week. Everton will probably come too soon for Luongo but he is on the mend from his knee injury. @LiveSwfc pic.twitter.com/HOeNDbwk42 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 20, 2021

The Owls have endured a miserable campaign so far, as they sit second from bottom in the league and three points from safety.

However, they are currently unbeaten in five games in all competitions, which includes three successive wins under interim boss Neil Thompson.

And, there was further good news for the Yorkshire side, as reporter Dom Howson revealed this evening that there was good news on the injury front concerning three influential players.

“Massimo Luongo, Julian Börner and Josh Windass have all taken part in full training this week. Everton will probably come too soon for Luongo but he is on the mend from his knee injury.”

Borner will be a welcome return to an injury-hit defence, whilst Luongo has arguably been one of Wednesday’s best players this season. Meanwhile, Windass has scored three goals for the club in the league.

The verdict

This is very good news for Wednesday, as they need every player to help out for the remainder of the season as they look to stay in the Championship.

All three mentioned are sure to be key moving forward, particularly Luongo with his energy in midfield, and Windass needs to chip in with more goals.

The FA Cup game is probably an unwanted distraction in all honesty, but Thompson will hope to have all involved for the massive fixture against Coventry away next week.

