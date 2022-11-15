Encouraging update emerges regarding Norwich City striker Adam Idah

Adam Idah has made his return to the grass on Tuesday morning following a series of knee issues.

The Irishman has played all of six minutes for Norwich City this season due to injuries.

A knee problem in February ended his season early, but his return to action in August was prompted with further setbacks.

That led to a decision to get surgery to help solve the issue, which has kept him out of the team ever since.

But the forward is now expected to make his return to the side following the World Cup break, with this being the latest step in his road to recovery.

According to Norwich’s Twitter account, the 21-year old has made his return to the training pitch at the club as he draws closer to a return to full fitness.

The Canaries have coped well with his absence, with Josh Sargent stepping up with a good run of form in the team in his place.

The American has earned a place in the USA’s World Cup squad following his performances, with his nine goals helping Dean Smith’s side to 5th in the Championship table.

Idah will be hoping to play a role in the team’s next fixture, away to Swansea City on 10 December.

The Verdict

Idah has suffered a rather dismal 2022, with it being a real year to forget for his playing career.

However, making his return in December sets him up nicely to have a much better 2023.

He will offer Norwich that extra firepower up front that should aid their promotion bid.

The striker is also still only 21-years old, so this difficult last 10 months shouldn’t have harmed his development too harshly.