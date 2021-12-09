Encouraging update emerges regarding Birmingham City man

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Maxime Colin is set to return to first-team training ahead of the busy Christmas fixture list following a spell on the sidelines.

The Frenchman hobbled off in mid-October when facing West Bromwich Albion and has been on the treatment table ever since after suffering with an achilles injury.

It’s an issue that the right-sided defender had been managing for some time, but it got to the point where he had to rest and recuperate.

1 of 29 Riley McGree? Chicago Fire Charlotte FC New York Red Bulls Toronto FC

Two months have now passed and the 30-year-old is almost ready to return to action – he’s not quite returned just yet to training but it appears that Colin will rejoin the rest of the squad following the Blues’ trip to Blackburn Rovers next weekend.

“Max Colin will be back in about ten days time training with us, so he is coming back at a crucial time,” Bowyer said in his pre-Cardiff press conference, per BirminghamLive.

“He is outside running now with medical team, then next week he will be out doing the next stage with the sports science lads, so it will be more football orientated, running, physical work – and then he will be allowed to start training with us.

“I don’t want to chuck a date on it, it depends how he comes back, he has been out a long time. I have just seen him in the corridor and he is feeling good.”

Colin was an ever-present before being forced off against the Baggies, playing every single minute of all 11 matches in the Championship beforehand, mainly as the right-wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation.

The Verdict

Getting Colin back in the mix will be a big boost for Bowyer as he’s clearly one of his key players.

Colin has been a reliable outlet since arriving at St. Andrew’s in the summer of 2017 and whilst there’s been some good results in his absence, his replacement in Jordan Graham is not a natural wing-back.

Granted, he has filled in quite well on most occasions but Colin returning would give Bowyer the freedom to use Graham further forward as Colin is a lot more defensively solid.

He may not be available for selection immediately after returning to training, but Colin looks to be on the right track for a comeback before 2021 is over.