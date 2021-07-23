Encouraging update emerges over future of Blackburn Rovers player as he outlines clear message amid Leeds United interest

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton has insisted that he is ready to get back to business now at Ewood Park next term as Rovers aim to tie him down to a new contract.

Brereton has spent most of the summer with Chile as part of their squad for the Copa America where he managed to make a major impact firing in one goal and registering one assist in his five appearances at the tournament.

It has been reported that Leeds United have been interested in making a potential move for Brereton this summer following his exploits on the international stage. That comes with it being believed that Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the 22-year-old.

Lancashire Live had reported that Blackburn are keen to secure Brereton’s long-term future by agreeing a new contract with him as he enters into the final year of his current deal.

The latest report from the Lancashire Telegraph has now outlined that the consensus is that Brereton will commit his future to Blackburn and sign a new deal.

That comes with Brereton telling the Lancashire Telegraph that he is ready to get back to business following his time with Chile and is hungry for more success.

He said: “It’s time to get back to business now.

“I absolutely loved the whole experience and it’s allowed me to see a different side of football and has given me even more hunger and motivation. I want more of it.”

The verdict

This is a very encouraging update and equally encouraging comments from Brereton over his potential future this summer.

The 22-year-old looks ready now to really establish himself as Blackburn’s go-to player in the final third next term and that will be essential for them if they were to lose Adam Armstrong from their squad before the window closes.

Brereton has been attracting the interest of Leeds and that should not come as a surprise considering the form he had been showing for Chile in the Copa America this summer.

The attacker seems to be the sort of talent that the Argentine could well transform if he got the chance to work with him. However, the 22-year-old might feel he would get more game time with Rovers.

He still has work to do with his development but he has come a long way in the last year and Brereton could well be set to play a massive role for Blackburn next term. His valuation will only continue to rise in the coming years and therefore it would be wise to tie him down to a new deal.