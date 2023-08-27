Highlights Portsmouth are confident of signing 21-year-old attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Anjorin has made five senior appearances for Chelsea and has had loan spells at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town.

Injuries to other attacking midfield options have prompted Pompey to make a fresh move to seal the signing of Anjorin.

Portsmouth are closing in on the signing of attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin from Chelsea.

That's according to a report from The News, who say that the League One side are confident of completing a deal to bring the 21-year-old to Fratton Park on loan.

How has Anjorin's career gone so far?

Having come through the academy ranks at Chelsea, the attacking midfielder has made five senior appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge club, including one in the Premier League.

Anjorin has also spent time out on loan elsewhere, first making nine appearances and scoring once for Lokomotiv Moscow during the first half of the 2021/22 season.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has had two spells on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield Town, making a total of 17 appearances for the Terriers, scoring three goals.

Now though, it seems that the 21-year-old could be set for a spell in League One during the coming campaign.

What is the latest on Portsmouth's pursuit of Anjorin?

Earlier this week, it was reported by football.London that Pompey were pushing to complete the loan signing of Anjorin, and it seems they may be about to get their man.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth had been interested in a move for Anjorin earlier in the window, only to their pursuit of the move being made to wait to get a deal done.

It is thought that Anjorin had then been lined up for a move to Dutch side Volendam, but that restrictions on the number of players clubs are allowed to loan to foreign sides has put paid to that move.

As a result, with Portsmouth having now been hit by injuries to other attacking midfield options such as Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery, they are now said to be looking to once again add in that area over the final few days of the window.

Following that update, Pompey are apparently now confident of signing Anjorin on a season-long loan before the window closes on Friday night, with the fact that the player has previously worked with the League One side's assistant head coach, Jon Harley, believed to be an advantage in the race for Anjorin's services.

That is despite the fact that Portsmouth's League One rivals Reading have apparently also been interested this summer, with a growing belief at Fratton Park that Anjorin will soon be a part of John Mousinho's squad.

Anjorin to conclude a busy summer for Pompey?

If confirmed, Anjorin would become Portsmouth's 14th first-team signing of the summer transfer window.

It is thought that the Chelsea would be the final addition of the League One side's summer transfer window, should he make the move to Fratton Park.

On the pitch, Portsmouth have taken nine points from their five league games so far this season, putting them seventh in the early League One standings.

Mousinho's side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host League One rivals Peterborough United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Will Anjorin be a good signing for Portsmouth?

It does look as though the addition of Anjorin will be a useful one for Portsmouth.

Following those injuries to Lowery and Yengi, Pompey are short on options in that attacking midfield area, and Anjorin will boost their options in that area of the pitch.

Injuries have hampered Anjorin during his career so far, but he has still shown some promise at a higher level than League One even so.

As a result, that could make the 21-year-old a significant asset for Pompey this season, providing they can keep him fit and avvailable for the whole of the campaign.