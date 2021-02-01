Encouraging update emerges on Derby arrivals beyond deadline

Derby County are close to signing Everton’s Ben Baningime and Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts on loan, according to BBC Derby Sport.

The 11pm deadline for transfers has now passed but as long as the correct paperwork was submitted on time, deals can be completed beyond that point.

It seems the Rams are confident of getting both through tonight as, according to BBC Derby Sport, they’re working on deals for Baningime and Roberts – with George Edmondson’s arrival now confirmed.

The deals are understood to be close to completion with both set to join on loan – subject to EFL approval.

Derby have already signed Manchester United defender Teden Mengi, Lee Gregory and Edmondson today as new manager Wayne Rooney looks to shape his squad before the window closes – having missed part of the window due to a transfer embargo.

Despite a recent upturn in fortunes, the Rams are still facing the threat of relegation but they will feel that signing the young duo will be a huge boost for their end of season hopes.

The Verdict

It’s been a busy day already for Derby but this looks like fantastic news.

Deadline day is always a complex and dramatic affair but getting these moves over the line would be a fantastic way to finish for the Rams.

The last month hasn’t been easy, particularly with the financial issues hanging over the club, but it’ll be hard for any supporter not to feel positive if they can get the deals for Baningime and Edmondson done.

Add those to Mengi, Roberts and Gregory and this looks a fantastic window.