Encouraging update emerges long-term Plymouth absentee

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that Mickel Miller has been given the go-ahead to step up his recovery from injury.

Miller joined Plymouth in the summer transfer window, signing on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Rotherham United.

The wing-back enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the Pilgrims, but has yet to make his competitive debut for the League One side, after tearing a thigh muscle on the eve of the new campaign.

But while that means he has now been out of action for almost two months, it seems things are moving in the right direction for the 26-year-old, even if he is some way from a return to action.

Providing an update on Miller’s recovery from that injury, Schumacher told Plymouth Live: “He went to see a specialist last week and got the go-ahead to go to the next phase of his rehab. He had to have a certain amount of weeks off.

“They didn’t do an operation so they had to check the muscle was healing itself. The specialist was really pleased with how it was going so we decided to crack on.

“He has got to step up his rehab now. I think he’s in week eight and he can start running in week 10. He’s doing leg weights and core work, and whatever else he needs to do so it’s all positive good signs.”

Miller signed a two-year contract in the summer with Plymouth, who currently third in the League One table, with 19 points from their nine league games so far.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a relief for everyone connected with the situation here.

Having enjoyed an encouraging pre-season with the Pilgrims, Miller will have been desperate to make a positive impression for his new club in competitive action.

Of course, he has not been able to do that so far, but the fact that things are moving in this direction, does suggest he is closing in on the opportunity to do that, and get the game time he is waiting for.

From a Plymouth perspective, with the strong start to the season they have made, being able to call upon another strong option in the form of Miller can only be a positive, meaning things do look to be going well for all concerned.