Encouraging update emerges concerning Sheffield Wednesday and ex-Everton forward

Sheffield Wednesday have opened negotiations with former Everton forward Korede Adedoyin over a potential deal, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

It has been a summer of change for the Owls after they saw a significant number of senior players leave the club as free agents.

Wednesday have made three signings so far in the current window but with the start of a new campaign looming, it appears Garry Monk is keen to add to his squad further.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have begun negotiations with Adedoyin over a potential contract.

The 19-year-old left Everton at the expiration of his contract following the 2019/20 campaign and has been training with the Yorkshire club in recent weeks.

It is understood that Adedoyin, who can play all across the forward line but is a right-winger by trade, has impressed so far and the club are keen to add him to their U23s ranks.

The teenager has a fantastic record in the U18 Premier League, having scored 26 goals in 51 appearances, but is yet to make his debut at senior level.

What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict

This is certainly on-brand with some of the other business we’ve seen Wednesday do this summer and with Adedoyin appearing to impress in training, this is an encouraging update as it makes a lot of sense to sign him up.

The 19-year-old forward showed how much of a threat he is at U18 level for Everton and with a bit of patience could develop into a very useful option.

Wednesday are short on forward options at present, which may mean he could be handed a chance in the first team this term.