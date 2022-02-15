Encouraging update emerges as Derby County continue takeover search

Derby County’s administrators are confident of finding a new bidder for the club before the end of February, a report from Sky Sports has claimed.

The Rams have been searching for a buyer since entering administration in September, which has left the future of the club very much uncertain.

Claims brought against the club by EFL rivals Middlesbrough and Wycombe over the impact Derby’s overspending had on them, have seemingly held up any bids to buy the club so far.

However, it was recently confirmed that outgoing Derby owner Mel Morris will personally take on Middlesbrough’s claim, while the Rams are set for talks with Wycombe.

A settlement with the League One club is reportedly expected to be worth less than a six-figure fee.

As a result, it seems there is now a confidence that Derby are making progress with their search for a new owner.

According to this latest update, the club’s administrators are optimistic a preferred bidder to buy the club can be named by the end of February, the EFL’s deadline for them to provide proof that they have funds to complete the season.

Naming a preferred bidder is expected to secure the funding needed to see out the campaign, and see off any other EFL sanctions, which could open the door for the club to sign players who are currently free agents.

However, a takeover is not expected to be completed before the end of the month, meaning deals would still have to be done to secure the future of the club.

Having been deducted 21 points since entering administration, Derby currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, although they are just four points from safety.

The Verdict

This is certainly a positive update from a Derby County perspective.

Admittedly, naming a preferred bidder alone will not secure the club’s future, but it will move them closer to doing that, so this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Indeed, if this opens up the door for Derby to bring in extra players to reinforce their squad as well, then it could be a major boost for their hopes of avoiding relegation.

You feel therefore, that given the negative impact the collapse of the club would have on so many people, this surely has to be seen as very welcome news all round, which may well give Derby a lift on the pitch as well.