Encouraging Stoke City injury update emerges ahead of club’s clash with Sheffield United

Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has revealed that the club are hopeful that Mario Vrancic will be fit enough to feature in Saturday’s showdown with Sheffield United.

The midfielder had to withdraw from the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad earlier this month after picking up an injury during the Potters’ clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Vrancic was substituted in the second-half of this fixture and an assessment on his issue denied him the opportunity to line up for his country.

Since joining Stoke in the summer transfer window, the 32-year-old has managed to deliver some promising performances for the club in the Championship.

The midfielder has scored once for his new side whilst he has also provided three assists in nine league appearances.

With Stoke set to face the Blades this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to back up their recent victory over West Brom by producing a positive display at Bramall Lane.

Making reference to Vrancic, Holden has admitted that the midfielder could be in line to feature against United.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about Vrancic, the 42-year-old said: “It’s nothing major at all with Mario.

“He was just feeling something towards the end of the (West Brom) game.

“He went away to see the doctor and we’re hopeful he’ll be fit for the Sheffield United game.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as some of Stoke’s supporters may have been fearing the worst after Vrancic was forced to withdraw from international duty.

A stand-out performer for the Potters this season, the midfielder has managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.22 in the Championship.

Providing that Vrancic is able to maintain his fitness as well as his form in the coming months, he could potentially play a major role in helping Stoke launch a push for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

If Vrancic is ready to feature for the Potters this weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Michael O’Neill’s side seal all three points in their meeting with the Blades.