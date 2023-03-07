Encouraging Sheffield United takeover update emerges following fresh talks in recent days

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has held “constructive” further talks with potential buyer Dozy Mmobuosi in recent days with the latter providing the EFL with more detail on his attempted takeover as well as the business model he intends to use to generate success at Bramall Lane, according to The Star.

The Blades have been the subject of takeover speculation for months now, with the Nigerian businessman appearing on a podcast with Rio Ferdinand and engaging in an interview with the Daily Mirror in recent weeks about this potential deal to take control of the promotion challengers.

However, he is yet to receive the green light from the EFL to seal this takeover and this has left some players in limbo, with takeover uncertainty likely to affect contract talks until this issue is resolved.

It had been reported that Mmobuosi had already injected money into the club to help with the costs of running the Blades, though concerning reports about him did follow in the media not long after.

One of these reports related to the County Court Judgements he had previously failed to pay – but this issue has been cleared up now according to The Star.

He remains interested in finalising a deal for the Blades, has provided the EFL with more detail on his attempted purchase and future plans, has told them that he’s happy to answer any further questions and has also engaged in further talks with current owner Prince Abdullah.

The same report has revealed that he’s scheduled to be at tonight’s clash against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether this deal goes through – and many United supporters will just be hoping a decision is made one way or another pretty quickly considering there’s been uncertainty for a while.

However, the EFL does need to fully vet him before deciding whether he’s the right man to take the Blades forward, because the future of the club could be at stake if it turns out he isn’t the guy to take them forward.

One of their previous bidders Henry Mauriss is currently in prison for fraud and that wouldn’t have been ideal for Paul Heckingbottom’s side if he had taken over before he was sent down.

In terms of Mmobuosi, there were concerning reports about him and Tingo before but this latest update is promising and it will be interesting to see whether any further developments occur in the coming days and weeks.

He certainly seems committed to getting a deal over the line and now feels like the right time for a change in ownership – but whether the Nigerian businessman is the right person to control the Blades’ future remains to be seen.