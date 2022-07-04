Encouraging Oxford United transfer update emerges ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has revealed that the club have had a bid accepted for an unnamed player as they close in on what would be their second signing of the summer transfer window.

The U’s recently secured the services of Ciaron Brown on a permanent basis.

Brown was signed on loan by Oxford last season and briefly returned to his parent-club Cardiff City before being released by the Championship outfit.

Oxford will need to add to their squad this summer as they will no longer be able to call upon the services of Mark Sykes and Luke McNally.

Sykes signed a three-year deal with Bristol City in May while McNally joined Burnley for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.6m last month.

Set to take on Derby County on July 30th, the U’s started their preparations for this fixture by beating Oxford City 5-2 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

After this aforementioned game, Robinson opted to share an encouraging transfer update.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said: “I’ve had a bid accepted for the player, so we’re happy with that.

“We’ve got to wait for him to get one or two things sorted, I think we’ve agreed personal terms.

“But not until that player’s wearing a yellow shirt will I be able to say we’ve signed him.”

The Verdict

Barring a late twist, Oxford are likely to complete this deal in the coming days.

For the U’s sake, they will be hoping to get their recruitment spot-on this summer after missing out on securing a place in the play-offs last season.

With Robinson admitting that the club are looking to add to their options in the wide areas and in central-midfield, they may find it beneficial to sign players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in League One.

By making a positive start to the season, Oxford will build the foundations needed to launch a push for a top-six finish at this level.