‘Encouraging’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player news

Nottingham Forest have been handed a major injury boost with Joe Lolley edging closer towards making his first-team return.

Lolley – who has made three appearances for Forest this season – missed Saturday’s defeat to Bristol City through injury.

The winger has been suffering with a shin splints problem for a number of months now, having suffered on a couple of occasions towards the end of last season.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

The 28-year-old is edging closer towards making a full return to first-team action, having played for the Under-23s on Tuesday.

Lolley featured against Hull City’s Under-23 side on Tuesday morning, with the Reds defeating the Tigers by three goals to one thanks to goals from Yassine En-Neyah, Ateef Konate and Ethan Dekel-Daks.

Forest are back in action next week as they prepare to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, however it remains to be seen whether Lolley is fit enough to feature against Tony Mowbray’s side.

It also remains to be seen whether Sabri Lamouchi is still in charge of Forest at Ewood Park, too, with the pressure mounting on the Frenchman after losing their first four league games of their season.

Here, though, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the news regarding Lolley…

Lolley playing with the under 23’s today’s, encouraging he’s getting match to some form of match fitness! #nffc — Forest Way (@TheForestWay) October 6, 2020

Don't envy him, I've suffered with shin splints and it took months to get back to normal and then even longer to get back to fitness. Fingers crossed he's come through it. — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) October 6, 2020

Lolley played 😃😃😃 — Owen (@NFFC_owen) October 6, 2020

Must be he’s been injured — ben (@ben_f_1) October 6, 2020

You dont think there's anything to that, other than just getting him a run out? — Rocky1Red (@Rocky1Red) October 6, 2020

Game time confidence as gone — Dazmuss80 (@dazmuss80) October 6, 2020

He needs game time I feel the sooner we have him back and firing the better a real match winner — Rob ⭐️⭐️ (@RobFTID62) October 6, 2020

Good. We need him match fit. — Dr Paul Davies (@docdave60) October 6, 2020

Most likely. He needs game time but he also needs to get through the stop-start with these shin-splints. — Grant (@Grantnffc1) October 6, 2020