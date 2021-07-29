Encouraging Mansfield Town insight emerges ahead of 2021/22

George Lapslie is hoping that Mansfield Town can make a fast start to the upcoming League Two campaign and, in turn, that their demanding pre-season will pay dividends, he told the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad this morning.

The 23-year-old swept up the Player of the Year awards last term, scoring nine and assisting two from midfield in just 31 appearances as the Stags finished 16th.

He spoke about the intensity of their summer training regimes: “Hopefully we will reap the rewards of it when the season starts.

“It’s been quite relentless on some days. On one day in particular when we went to Allestree Park and then swimming afterwards it was probably the toughest day of my life in terms of pre-season.

“You think you’re done and you’re not. You just have to keep going and keep going.” Lapslie made his loan move to the One Call Stadium permanent in January from Charlton Athletic, having made 40 appearances in the Championship and League One for his boyhood club. The energetic midfielder has shown his class from the get go with the Stags, playing in four different midfield roles but predominantly as a box to box man. He continued: “It is bringing the boys together more than anything. You want to get fit and you’re all going through it together. Everyone is pulling each other through it and the team bonding and team chemistry at the minute is high.” New signing Ryan Stirk was made to feel at home immediately after joining the club on Tuesday. “Even Ryan Stirk, who had only signed four hours before, the first thing he said in the changing room was that ‘the older lads are so good here aren’t they?’ He said everyone speaks to you and you feel part of the group,” Lapslie added. Nigel Clough is clearly instilling productive harmony amongst the group as they prepare for a promotion push, commencing in hosting Bristol Rovers next Saturday. The Verdict If the fitness sessions have been difficult for George Lapslie then they must be extremely demanding. He comes across like one of the fittest players in League Two, constantly buzzing around like a Duracell Bunny winning the ball back and popping up with goals and assists. The 23-year-old is of a higher level than the fourth tier and if he can stay fit, he should harness that ability to push the Stags forward to at least a top seven finish this upcoming season. Clough is one of, if not, the most experienced gaffers in the division and his judgement time has arrived at the One Call Stadium now entering his first full season at the helm.

