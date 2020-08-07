Encouraging Kalvin Phillips update emerges for Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has revealed that he is ahead of schedule with his recovery from a knee injury, with Leeds United hoping to have the midfielder available ahead of their first round of Premier League fixtures.

Leeds won promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 and are now preparing for the return of top-flight action in September.

There has been concern over the availability of Phillips, though, who missed Leeds’ last three games of the season after injuring his knee in the 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

At the time, it was reported that Phillips would be out of action for up to five weeks, which did suggest he’d be ready for the Premier League campaign anyway.

However, an update from the player has confirmed that he’s on course to return early, presumably with Leeds’ return for pre-season training in-mind.

Offering an update on his whereabouts post-promotion and injury, Phillips told Leeds United’s official website: “I’ve been away with Tyler [Roberts], Ben [White] and some of the lads for a few days, then as soon as I came back, I’ve started working on the physio for my knee,”

“It’s all looking good, I’m just happy that I’m looking after myself and I’m probably a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.”

The Verdict

This is good news for Leeds, as a quick start to life back in the Premier League is probably going to rely heavily on Phillips.

He’s the key man in Bielsa’s side and had he been out of the opening fixtures after a late start in pre-season, Leeds’ results might have suffered.

However, he’s a fit athlete and clearly has a focus on getting back ahead of schedule, which is hugely encouraging.

It’s going to be good watching the 24-year-old in the Premier League given his massive potential.

