Encouraging injury update provided on senior Ipswich Town man

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse is confident that he will play during in the run-in as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The 34-year-old has been a regular for the Tractor Boys over the years, but Paul Lambert hasn’t been able to call on the former Bristol City man this season after Skuse required an operation following a knee issue.

And, the player gave an encouraging update on his situation when speaking to the club’s official site, as he revealed he is determined to feature before the campaign finishes.

“I’m back on the grass, running and doing multi-directional work with Walshy [Tom Walsh] – without putting a timeframe on it, it’s nearing completion and then I’ll be looking to get back training with the lads.

“I feel I’ve got a part to play this season and from my own personal point of view, I want to play on for at least another couple of years.”

When he does return, Skuse will be linking up with an Ipswich side that are looking to win promotion back to the Championship. Lambert’s men are currently four points away from the play-off places, but they do have games in hand on most of the teams above them.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to be pleased for Skuse, as he has had a lengthy lay-off and he will no doubt be desperate to get back out on the pitch.

Whilst some fans will feel that he won’t get into the team right now, there’s no denying that Skuse’s experience in the dressing room could be significant as the pressure builds.

So, this is good news for Lambert, as he will want all options available to him as Ipswich look to push for a top six finish.

