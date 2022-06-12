Encouraging Derby County takeover update provided

Derby County will not be liquidated even if a takeover is not concluded swiftly as there are businessmen ready to put up funding to help the team fulfil fixtures and operate in League One.

The off-field issues the Rams have suffered are well-known, with the protracted sale of the club to Chris Kirchner not going through by Friday’s deadline.

Therefore, there are serious worries about the future of the club, even if the American remains in talks to get the deal over the line.

However, in an encouraging update, Sky Sports have confirmed that the administrators ‘have seen proof of funds from at least five groups’. Plus, they explained that there is something in place to ensure Derby can continue in the short-term if a takeover continues to stall.

“There is the potential for “back-up” funding to be made available for Derby to assemble a squad and fulfil their fixtures should that process be delayed.”

The fixtures for the new League One season are set to be released later this month, with the campaign starting in early August.

The verdict

The major worry for all connected to Derby had to be that they would be liquidated, so it’s reassuring that there is a confidence things will never get to that level.

Of course, that doesn’t mean things are great now, as they desperately need to get something sorted but it shows the worst-case scenario shouldn’t come to fruition.

With so much interest in the club, you’d think they simply have to get a takeover done and hopefully it can be sorted as soon as possible.

