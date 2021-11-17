Daniel Ayala update emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers defender Daniel Ayala has stepped up his rehabilitation from injury by returning to training ahead of the club’s showdown with Bristol City this weekend, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Spaniard picked up an issue with his calf during his side’s meeting with Reading and was substituted by manager Tony Mowbray in the first-half of this particular fixture.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines for Blackburn’s clashes with Derby County, Fulham and Sheffield United, Ayala may now be in contention to feature for his side at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

In Ayala’s absence, Rovers failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of these aforementioned fixtures and were particularly poor during their meeting with the Cottagers as they conceded seven goals at Ewood Park.

Having responded to this heavy defeat by sealing a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether Blackburn are able to push on in the Championship following the international break.

As per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, Ayala has made progress in his road to recovery as he has participated in training this week.

However, whilst the defender could be in line to make his 15th appearance of the season against the Robins, team-mate Sam Gallagher remains a doubt for this fixture as he is still struggling with an injury that he sustained in October.

The Verdict

Blackburn’s supporters will be delighted to see that Ayala is edging closer to making his return to senior action as the defender has produced some assured displays in the Championship during the current campaign.

Particularly impressive for Rovers in their clash with Hull City in August, Ayala helped his side secure a 2-0 victory over their second-tier rivals by scoring in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.21 at Ewood Park.

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness over the Christmas period, the defender could play a key role for Blackburn as they look to climb the Championship standings.

As for Gallagher, it could be argued that Mowbray may find it beneficial to ease the forward back into action when he is ready to make his return.